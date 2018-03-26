Portland teacher placed on leave after leading student walkout 

March 26, 2018
News
» Regional/National
A teacher in Oregon has been placed on leave after leading students in an unauthorized walkout in honor of a black teenager that was killed by a Portland police officer last year. Ockley Green Middle ...
A teacher in Oregon has been placed on leave after leading students in an unauthorized walkout in honor of a black teenager that was killed by a Portland police officer last year. Ockley Green Middle ...
More Regional/National »
Spring 2018 Leaflet
Bend Nest - February 2018
Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018
Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018
Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017
Best of Central Oregon 2017
Restaurant Guide 2017
© 2018
LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703
| Privacy Policy
Website powered by Foundation