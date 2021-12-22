Oregon's December Session: What got done 

The Oregon Legislature met on Dec. 13 in a special session, passing a series of bills that total $400 million in new spending for a variety of needs across the state. They include:
• $100 million to support partnerships with existing local rental assistance programs
• $40 million for farmers and ranchers who lost income due to this year's ice storm, heat dome, and drought
• $25 million to expand the state's Illegal Marijuana Market Enforcement Grant program and funding for local organizations to address the humanitarian crisis unfolding at those sites
• $19 million for dentists who provide services to low-income patients
• $18 million to help the 1,200 Afghan refugees relocating to Oregon find housing and jobs
• $14 million for affordable housing in 14 cities
• $14 million for irrigation districts impacted by drought
• $12 million for Klamath Basin domestic well assistance
• $10 million to reimburse landlords for tenants who can't afford rent payments, and for other fees they accrued during the pandemic
• $10 million for agriculture workers who lost pay due to heat and wildfire smoke
• $9.7 million for drought relief on Klamath Tribal lands
• $5 million to process rental assistance applications and speed up delivery of federal funds
• $5 million for grasshopper and cricket eradication
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here