Lisa Sipe

Go to France but stay in Bend. Chefs Josh Podwils and Colin Dunlap of Loyaute are having their second innovative French-inspired pop-up dinner. The French culinary experience will wind through eight different courses, using many Northwest ingredients, with seven Northwest wines. Seating is limited to 25.



Make reservations by emailing loyautebend18@gmail.com.



Why a series of pop-ups? "We as chefs have a dream of creating an upscale restaurant that is French-inspired," Podwils said.

Loyaute Pop-up Dinner

Mon., June 4. 6-9pm, $85

1033 NW Bond St., Bend

facebook.com/events/233297644070438