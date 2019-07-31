Our Beer Issue Crossword Was Missing Some Clues... 

S

ometimes this happens...The crossword titled "Area 51" in the July 25, 2019 issue was missing some clues. It was our bad. Here are all the clues—including the missing ones that include 34 and 35 down.Enjoy!

Across

1. Lollipop flavor

6. The Globe's river

10. Nibble (on)

14. Return the favor, say

15. One who travels with balloons

16. Bank job?

17. With 23- and 53-Across, "Those who work at Area 51 will have all the answers"?

20. Little boys

21. Big name in plastic

22. Wu-Tang Clan rapper also known as "the Chef," briefly

23. See 17-Across

25. Inits. used in some home-cooling systems

27. Runs like the wind

29. Faddish '90s disc

30. "The way," from the East

31. Young swan

32. Big rum producer

34. Heart-to-heart

37. Military plans held at Area 51?

41. Company with a "Become A Host" page on its website

42. Computer that had roughly 18,000 vacuum tubes

44. Suffering person's claim

47. Bock alternative

49. French wine-producing region

50. House lily

51. Chopin piece

53. See 17-Across

54. High priest in Samuel

55. Nate who covers polling for the New York Times

57. "Over there!"

59. Support a ceremony done at Area 51?

64. Away from the wind

65. Craft with wool

66. Difficult to read

67. Yankees catcher Sánchez

68. Toys around one's house

69. College application part

Down

1. Movie supervillain who steals the moon

2. Holding ruler, briefly

3. Formal defense

4. Tree with oblong leaves

5. Looked over

6. Box in a musicians rig

7. Subject of Gustave Courbet's painting "L'Origine du monde"

8. Fatty acid type

9. Untouchable one

10. Dyna-___ (seed company)

11. Thing fired by thinking

12. Burning

13. Most comprehensive

18. Org. focused on workplace falls

19. Vague notion

23. Canadian speed limit abbr.

24. Linguist Chomsky

26. SAT section

28. Utah city near the Great Salt Lake

30. Lake guaranteed to make you giggle

31. Mixtape with a lot of 90s songs on it, e.g.

33. Hiking path

35. Leigh ___ Caldwell (NBC News correspondent)

36. "I pass"

38. Bother

39. Some trustafarians

40. Bareilles who co-wrote the musical "Waitress"

43. Slice

44. Cold comfort provider

45. Peace Nobelist Yousafzai

46. Deli device

48. Bicycle kicking star

51. Colorless gas used in refrigeration

52. Dark

53. Barcelona stock?

56. Peeling spuds

58. Never before, never again

60. Important

61. "___ perfectly normal"

62. Drink from a bag

63. Ice cream man?