September 11, 2019 Outside » Outside Features

Outdoor City, USA 

Find what you're looking for at Mt. Bachelor this weekend

By

Whether you're a multi-sport athlete who wants a one-stop shop for all the things you love to do outdoors, or you're looking to explore a new activity, you may find what you're looking for at Mt. Bachelor this weekend.

Bring a friend and have fun outdoors... - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Bring a friend and have fun outdoors...

Outdoor City, USA, is the brainchild of Beverly Lucas, a Bendite who spent 20 years at the helm of Knight Composites, the bike wheel company she founded. Back home in England, her birthplace, Sheffield, is called The Outdoor City of the UK—so it only made sense to dub Bend the Outdoor City of the U.S.

All weekend, visitors can enjoy activities, demos, races and more from some of the big names in the outdoor industry. Check out bike races, group rides, skills clinics or downhill riding on Mt. Bachelor's downhill courses, 5K and 10K trail races, guided hikes, and some giant climbing walls where local climbing guides will host skills clinics. Admission is free, and women and kids are encouraged to take part.

Outdoor City, USA
Fri., Sept. 13-Sun., Sept. 15
Mt. Bachelor
13000 SW Century Dr., Bend
outdoorcityusa.com
Free to watch

