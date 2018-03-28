Outdoor Enthusiast Chef Caters to Bend 

Submitted

When Susan Harrell relocated to Bend, she opened Susan's Table, a new version of the successful catering business she ran in North Carolina. Harrell is a classically trained chef and Level 1 Sommelier who draws inspiration from the culinary hubs where she's lived, including Memphis and Spain. She says, "I had the opportunity to test many new flavors and cooking techniques. You'll see many Mediterranean and American regional influences within my recipes." Susan's Table offers full-service catering for corporate events, private parties and weddings, with menus driven by the style and cuisine of your choice. For less formal events she offers a drop n' go menu that includes everything you need from dinnerware to decorative platters and bowls.

