Outdoor enthusiast weighs in on adventuring in an electric car 

Many organized events like races and competitions are off for the summer—but exploring at the helm of your own car, bike, motorcycle or other adventure mobile is still definitely on. For those looking to lower their footprints while they're doing it, this event may help out.

Environmental Center

Catch the buzz on electric cars.

The Environmental Center is hosting a series of live, virtual, "Who Drives Electric," Q&A sessions, allowing people to ask questions about why they've switched to an electric car. In this first one, Bendite (and apartment dweller) Amy Mitchell will answer people's questions about where she can charge her car while living in an apartment, how far she travels and what it's like commuting from Bend to Redmond each day in her EV.

According to The Environmental Center, at least 1,000 people in Deschutes County have moved to driving electric vehicles. The ongoing "Who Drives Electric" series will allow people to learn more about why people switched over.

"Many Central Oregonians haven't seen EV (electric vehicle) drivers they can relate to," wrote Neil Baunsgard, who heads up the Energy Challenge program at The Environmental Center, in a press release. "'We want to share the experience of neighbors, co-workers, and other community members that are already driving electric cars."

"Who Drives Electric" Q&A

Tue., June 30. Noon-1pm

Livestreamed on Zoom and at The Environmental Center's YouTube page.

Register at: eventbrite.com/e/who-drives-electric-vehicles-live-qa-with-ev-driver-and-commuter-tickets-109423919890?aff=PR

Free