May 04, 2022 Outside » Go Here

Outdoor Film Festivals 

By

Outdoor Film Festivals Film aficionados and outdoor enthusiasts rejoice! Two outdoor film festivals rock 'n' roll into the Tower Theatre on back to back nights. Bend Endurance Academy and Mountain Supply will present Reel Rock 16 May 4, while Cog Wild, Oregon Adaptive Sports and Dirty Freehub sponsor the Bicycle Film Festival's first appearance in Bend May 5. 

click to enlarge CREDIT SYLVIAN MAUROUX
  • Credit Sylvian Mauroux

Reel Rock

Reel Rock is a climbing film collective that documents those sending the hardest routes. Since 2005, the collective has produced 16 Reel Rocks. The films are famous for being a collection of four or so short films documenting some of the greatest achievements in climbing. Reel Rock's features also include award winning films, "The Dawn Wall" and "Valley Uprising."  

This year Reel Rock 16 brings back familiar figures pushing new limits: Pete Whitikaer and Tom Randall of "Wide Boys" fame blur the lines between climbing and urbanism as they attempt an unorthodox crack climbing line. A barefoot boulderer sends lines in France. Alex Johnson documents a decade of dedication towards a problem and Alex Honnold returns with fellow crushers to link an astounding 17 alpine routes. It's hard to walk away not feeling inspired to get sendy. 

Reel Rock 16
Wed., May 4, 6pm
The Tower Theater
835 NW Wall St., Bend
$20

Bicycle Film Festival

The Bicycle Film Festival has been in action for the past 22 years, aiming to bridge the gap between hardcore cyclists and casual participants through delivering a diverse set of films. On slate this year is an epic gravel race, plus-sized cyclists breaking down images and barriers of the cycling community, an animated film and much more! Part of the proceeds from the festival will be donated to OAS, with additional donations accepted when purchasing a ticket. 

Bicycle Film Festival
Thu., May 5, 7-10pm
The Tower Theatre
835 NW Wall St., Bend
$17

