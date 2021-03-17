 Outdoor Lovers, Join Together Against Climate Change | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 17, 2021

Outdoor Lovers, Join Together Against Climate Change 

Protect Our Winters latest challenge will help you crush goals and take action

By

From reduced snowpack, disappearing glaciers and raging wildfires, you don't have to look far to see the ongoing effects of climate change in our region. For those who love to spend time in the great outdoors and hope to keep doing so, there are actions we can take to preserve the lifestyle we love. Protect Our Winters has a fun challenge for adventure seekers hoping to reverse the effects of climate change while getting outdoors. During the last week of March, POW is launching a challenge for Central Oregonians and worldwide, called #CrushIt4Climate. The challenge invites participants to spend 350 minutes or more outdoors during the week and then write to your local lawmakers encouraging them to show support for renewable energy on March 23, known as Take Action Tuesday.

Get outside and get moving this March to help inspire your support for renewable energy. - UNSPLASH
  • Unsplash
  • Get outside and get moving this March to help inspire your support for renewable energy.

POW is encouraging those joining in to set their own unique challenges throughout the week. Whether you want to spend more time on the mountain, on your bike or on your favorite rock course, everyone can set their challenge and join in. Complete your outdoor challenge and track your time using Strava. You can share your favorite moments of you crushing your goals on social media using the campaign hashtags. Once you sign up and finish your entries, you will be entered to win a variety of cool prizes perfect for the outdoor adventure enthusiast. From Burton snow gear to Black Diamond climbing gear, there are tons of prizes to win for any of your favorite outdoor activities.

#CrushIt4Climate
March 22-31
Protectourwinters.org/crushitoregon

About The Author

Megan Burton

A journalist and sometimes historian with Midwest roots, Megan found home in the PNW. When not covering local news & events, she spends her days desperately teaching her old dog new tricks and relearning to grow food in the fickle high desert.
