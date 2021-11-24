 Outdoor Mask Mandate Lifted | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 24, 2021 News » Local News

Outdoor Mask Mandate Lifted 

Public health officials lifted Oregon's outdoor mask mandate as cases trend down from latest surge

By

The Oregon Health Authority lifted outdoor mask requirements for large public gatherings on Wednesday, ending the three-month-long mandate as COVID infections trend downward from the most recent surge. Health officials said mask mandates, as well as a gradual increase in vaccinations, have helped reduce transmission rates.

"While it's too soon to lift all mask precautions, we can remove the outdoor mask requirement for crowded public settings," said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Oregon's state health officer. "We're not seeing these settings fueling large outbreaks. Oregonians can interact with others outdoors without putting themselves and others at high risk, especially if they are vaccinated."

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

The announcement coincides with the Oregon Department of Education's new testing protocol for students and school staff. The tests are available for unvaccinated asymptomatic people who may have been exposed to COVID. The testing protocols hope to maintain in-person learning in what would have earlier caused a quarantine.

"It's important to remember that if an individual is vaccinated and exposed to COVID-19, they do not have to take a COVID-19 test to stay in school or quarantine," ODE Director Colt Gill said. Tests will be free for students and staff who participate, and are available to all Oregon schools.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • Buying A House in a Pandemic

    Buying A House in a Pandemic

    Low interest rates, less competition between buyers and a looming metropolitan exodus makes now a good time to buy a house, realtors say
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Apr 10, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Santa Flies in by AirLink

Santa Flies in by AirLink - West side event grass

Fri., Nov. 26, 10-10:30 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More by Jack Harvel

  • Shopping and Shipping Local

    Shopping and Shipping Local

    More local small businesses are offering products online
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Nov 24, 2021
  • Bachelor Delays Season

    Bachelor Delays Season

    Skiers and snowboarders will have to wait at least an extra week before hitting the slopes
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Nov 24, 2021
  • A Club Divided

    A Club Divided

    A lawsuit illustrates the rift in Bend's competitive soccer community. Now, Bend FC Timbers' former director speaks about the allegations against her.
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Nov 17, 2021
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 24-December 1, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation