 Over 90 Monkeypox Cases in Oregon | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 17, 2022 News » Local News

Over 90 Monkeypox Cases in Oregon 

State health officials ask people to stay up to date on the disease as vaccines get distributed

By

The Oregon Health Authority briefed media on the spread of Monkeypox on Aug. 11, explaining the statewide response to the disease that the White House declared a public health emergency at the start of the month. Monkeypox often starts with fevers and aches before evolving to painful blisters over the body.

OHA unveiled its new web page that tracks cases, gives tips on protection and information on how people can access vaccines. As of press time 95 people had tested positive for Monkeypox in Oregon, including 92 men and 3 women (update, 8/17/2022: OHA reported the state's first pediatric case on Aug. 17). The spread so far is mostly concentrated in gay and bisexual men in the tri-county Portland metro area, officials say, but there have also been a handful of cases in other counties.

click to enlarge COURTESY FLICKR
  • Courtesy Flickr

Public health officials said people who have sex with multiple partners and engage in close-contact activities like attending raves are at similar risk — while gay and bisexual men who don't have multiple sex partners or close-contact activities are less at risk. Officials stressed that this isn't like the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Although Monkeypox is a serious public health concern and is highly infectious in certain situations, it's not another COVID-19. Monkeypox does not spread the same way between people and is therefore not as easy to catch as COVID-19," said state epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger. "The number of cases among individuals who have close intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox is increasing but we are not seeing, nor do we anticipate the same rapid spread."

“Although Monkeypox is a serious public health concern and is highly infectious in certain situations, it’s not another COVID-19. Monkeypox does not spread the same way between people and is therefore not as easy to catch as COVID-19.”—Dean Sidelinger tweet this

Vaccines aren't available to the public yet and the near 7,000 vaccines OHA possesses are being rationed to people with known exposures to the disease. OHA will attempt to stretch its limited supply by using intradermal vaccination, which uses one-fifth of a typical dose by injecting into the outer layer of the skin. More than 2,000 people have signed on to a waitlist to get vaccinated.

Sidelinger said though it's not another pandemic, monkeypox could be around for a while. Its mode of transmission prevents the more pronounced public health impacts and shutdowns, but the outbreak could last years.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Raise the Deschutes Seminar Series - Water Rights 101

Raise the Deschutes Seminar Series - Water Rights 101 - Open Space Event Studios

Wed., Aug. 17, 6-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    In Praise of Shorebirds

    • By Damian Fagan
    • Aug 17, 2022
    August marks the southbound shorebird migration through critical habitats across Eastern Oregon—some which are in danger from drought More »

  • Local News »

    PRC at the Pump

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Aug 17, 2022
    Filling up the tank could put dollars toward local "pregnancy resource centers," the organizations facing renewed scrutiny after the repeal of Roe v. Wade More »

  • Local News »

    STRaining the Housing Market?

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Aug 17, 2022
    Bend considers new development codes for Airbnbs and VRBOs, in what would be the first tweaks in seven years More »
  • More »

More by Jack Harvel

  • PRC at the Pump

    PRC at the Pump

    Filling up the tank could put dollars toward local "pregnancy resource centers," the organizations facing renewed scrutiny after the repeal of Roe v. Wade
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Aug 17, 2022
  • STRaining the Housing Market?

    STRaining the Housing Market?

    Bend considers new development codes for Airbnbs and VRBOs, in what would be the first tweaks in seven years
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Aug 17, 2022
  • Controversial Former Principal Joins School Board

    Controversial Former Principal Joins School Board

    The Redmond School Board appointed a former Summit High School principal who some parents accuse of pushing Christianity on students
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Aug 10, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 17-23, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation