Overflowing with Beer and Drink Events 

Mid to late September is always a gold rush when it comes to beer. Normally the domain of many an Oktoberfest-inspired event, this year, as last year, remains an outlier in which some events are going on as scheduled; others are falling by the Delta-variant wayside.

For those looking to enjoy the craft-beer bliss that Central Oregon continues to be known for, here are some events to have on your radar in the coming weeks.

Crosscut Warming Hut

Oktoberfest at Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5 is just one of the several upcoming drink events.

Like beer? Like games? Then Puzzled Pint is probably for you. Happening on the second Tuesday of every month, Puzzled Pint offers up "puzzles for you to solve while you enjoy drinks and food." This month's Puzzled Pint was held at Bunk+Brew on Tuesday, Sept. 14—but look out for more of these events coming soon. Founded by a Portland-based group of puzzle lovers, it's just taking off in Bend.

Deschutes Brewery gives back every Tuesday with its Community Pint Nights. This month's beneficiary is the Deschutes Land Trust, which will gain $1 for every pint sold. Stop into the Downtown Bend Public House to take part.

In addition to Oktoberfest celebrations at McMenamins Old St. Francis School on Sunday, Crosscut Warming Hut near the Box Factory in Bend is hosting its own Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 18. Try the German beers and stick around for the Bavarian pretzels and sausages from noon to 10pm.

While not only beer-focused, the So Long Summer party this week at The Grove is yet another fun event to put on your radar. Rancher Butcher Chef will be providing barbecue, while Waypoint, the new bar from Bend Brewing Company, will be serving drinks. Local band Toast & Jam will play from 3:30 to 5, with The Travis Ehrenstrom Band playing from 5:30 to 7:30pm. After a summer of smoke and wildfires and the ongoing pandemic, it's safe to say that plenty of people will be ready to say goodbye to summer 2021.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Assistance League of Bend is hosting a fundraiser called Raise a Glass for the Kids. The event, taking place at the Tetherow Event Pavilion, will feature special guest (and Bend local) Drew Bledsoe. Cocktails, cuisine and an auction are all part of the fun.

And finally, Sept. 24 and 25 brings the Oregon Whiskey Festival at Oregon Spirit Distillers in Bend's Makers' District. More on this one is coming in next week's edition, but for now, mark your calendars for an event that highlights the art and craft of distilling.

