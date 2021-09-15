 Overflowing with Beer and Drink Events | Beer & Drink | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 15, 2021 Food & Drink » Beer & Drink

Overflowing with Beer and Drink Events 

From whiskey fests to Oktoberfest, here's what's on for local happenings

By

Mid to late September is always a gold rush when it comes to beer. Normally the domain of many an Oktoberfest-inspired event, this year, as last year, remains an outlier in which some events are going on as scheduled; others are falling by the Delta-variant wayside.

For those looking to enjoy the craft-beer bliss that Central Oregon continues to be known for, here are some events to have on your radar in the coming weeks.

Oktoberfest at Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5 is just one of the several upcoming drink events. - CROSSCUT WARMING HUT
  • Crosscut Warming Hut
  • Oktoberfest at Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5 is just one of the several upcoming drink events.

Like beer? Like games? Then Puzzled Pint is probably for you. Happening on the second Tuesday of every month, Puzzled Pint offers up "puzzles for you to solve while you enjoy drinks and food." This month's Puzzled Pint was held at Bunk+Brew on Tuesday, Sept. 14—but look out for more of these events coming soon. Founded by a Portland-based group of puzzle lovers, it's just taking off in Bend.

Deschutes Brewery gives back every Tuesday with its Community Pint Nights. This month's beneficiary is the Deschutes Land Trust, which will gain $1 for every pint sold. Stop into the Downtown Bend Public House to take part.

Related Oktoberfest: Take part in parties that pay tribute to Munich's massive beer party
Oktoberfest
Take part in parties that pay tribute to Munich's massive beer party
By Nicole Vulcan
Chow

In addition to Oktoberfest celebrations at McMenamins Old St. Francis School on Sunday, Crosscut Warming Hut near the Box Factory in Bend is hosting its own Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 18. Try the German beers and stick around for the Bavarian pretzels and sausages from noon to 10pm.

While not only beer-focused, the So Long Summer party this week at The Grove is yet another fun event to put on your radar. Rancher Butcher Chef will be providing barbecue, while Waypoint, the new bar from Bend Brewing Company, will be serving drinks. Local band Toast & Jam will play from 3:30 to 5, with The Travis Ehrenstrom Band playing from 5:30 to 7:30pm. After a summer of smoke and wildfires and the ongoing pandemic, it's safe to say that plenty of people will be ready to say goodbye to summer 2021.

Normally the domain of many an Oktoberfest-inspired event, this year, as last year, remains an outlier in which some events are going on as scheduled; others are falling by the Delta-variant wayside. tweet this

On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Assistance League of Bend is hosting a fundraiser called Raise a Glass for the Kids. The event, taking place at the Tetherow Event Pavilion, will feature special guest (and Bend local) Drew Bledsoe. Cocktails, cuisine and an auction are all part of the fun.

And finally, Sept. 24 and 25 brings the Oregon Whiskey Festival at Oregon Spirit Distillers in Bend's Makers' District. More on this one is coming in next week's edition, but for now, mark your calendars for an event that highlights the art and craft of distilling.

All of these events can be found in the Source Weekly's events calendar, in print and online. Browse the calendar (and download our mobile shortcut for your smartphone) by visiting us at bendsource.com.

Related If You're New Here: Bend Breweries: Despite the Bend Ale Trail, some breweries are still below the radar
Go underground in downtown Bend and sip from these hand pumps at Porter Brewing.
If You're New Here: Bend Breweries
Despite the Bend Ale Trail, some breweries are still below the radar
By Brian Yaeger
The Beer Issue

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Beer & Drink »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
After School Kids' Naturalist Program

After School Kids' Naturalist Program

Wed., Sept. 15
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Beer & Drink

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 15-22, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

My Dog is My Child Syndrome

Central Oregon Pets

My Dog is My Child Syndrome

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation