Overnight Breakfast Bake: Chilaquiles 

Could there be a more "parent-friendly" dish than an overnight bake? Assemble in the evening and effortlessly enjoy in the morning! Feeding up to eight, with this dish, there's barely any prep work come sunrise on Sunday morning when tiny, hungry hands are tugging you out of bed. One of my favorite breakfast dishes is Chilaquiles, a Mexican dish that includes chips tossed in a red or green sauce, topped with eggs and garnished with cilantro, avocado, and sour cream.

Nancy Patterson

The most effortless morning meal, overnight chilaquiles.

Turning Chilaquiles into an overnight bake quickly became our Christmas morning tradition; once I realized how easy it was to have this dish ready for a crowd ahead of time, it also became a monthly brunch staple in our home. My daughter loves to arrange the sliced tortillas on a baking sheet while I prepare the sauce. This overnight bake is also a great opportunity to use some of the leftovers from a large rotisserie chicken!

Overnight Chilaquiles

15 corn tortillas

1 tbsp canola or olive oil

1/2 white or red onion

1 tsp minced or crushed garlic

1 –14 oz. can crushed fire-roasted tomatoes

1 –14 oz. can red enchilada sauce

1 cup reduced-sodium chicken stock

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp ancho chile powder

1/4 tsp poultry seasoning

1/4 cup minced chipotle peppers in adobo

2 oz. can diced green chiles

1–2 cups shredded chicken

8 eggs

click to enlarge Nancy Patterson

A world of wonder awaits the child in the kitchen.

For the Garnish

Cilantro, chopped

Pickled onions

Avocado, sliced

Crema or sour cream

Cotija cheese, crumbled

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Cut your tortillas into triangles—you should get 6-8 per tortilla. Arrange on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 15 mins. Meanwhile, prepare the sauce. In a large saucepan, heat the oil over medium heat. Cook onions until they begin to soften and then add the garlic. Cook for another 2 minutes or until fragrant. Add all remaining ingredients except the chicken and eggs. Cover your pan and let simmer for 20 minutes.

While the sauce is cooking, arrange the chips along the bottom of your 9×13 baking dish or within small ceramic cocottes (mini dutch ovens). Once the sauce has finished simmering, stir in the chicken. Pour the chicken and sauce mixture over the chips, cover with foil and refrigerate overnight. If you want to enjoy these immediately, you can! Gently toss the chips and sauce together and move on to the next step.

click to enlarge Nancy Patterson

Cooking is always more fun with a little helper

The following morning, preheat the oven to 375 degrees and remove your bake, allowing it to sit at room temperature. For the first 35-40 minutes, cover the dish with foil and let bake. Then, remove from the oven and uncover. Create 8 indents (or one for every egg) with the back of a spoon or an ice cream scoop. Crack one egg at a time into a small cup or pinch bowl and pour into indentations. Keep the dish uncovered and bake an additional 10-15 minutes or until the whites have set. Rotating the pan halfway through baking the eggs can help! If everyone is enjoying this with cheese, sprinkle a handful of cotija over the bake while letting it sit for 5 minutes. Slice, garnish, serve, and enjoy!

