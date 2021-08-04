Painting the Town 

Nothing brings a city alive quite like street art. Splashes of color across an alley can inspire onlookers, address social issues or simply improve the mood of those passing by. The High Desert Mural Festival states on its website that it is a nonprofit focused on "supporting projects that enhance the public arts culture of Central Oregon." Murals can become their own landmark, adding culture to the area while increasing access to art that everyone can enjoy. This weekend, the High Desert Mural Festival, along with Scalehouse, brings a mini-mural festival to the streets of Bend. Three Central Oregon artists are painting murals with a focus on equality and justice, the theme of this year's event.

Courtesy High Desert Mural Festival

Watch the murals come to life this weekend at the mini-mural festival.

The three artists will begin work on their pieces this Friday, showcasing their hopes for equality and justice in our future. According to the High Desert Mural Festival's event page, artist Bekah Badilla is known for work that explores the connection between home and earth, while examining decolonization. Meanwhile, Jessica Amascual brings her interest in ancestral roots and desire for the liberation of people of color to her vivid and bold works. Another featured artist featured is Evan Namkung. Inspired by life experiences, his work often reflects the human and natural world, with a focus on those that are overlooked. The three artists will bring their murals to life in the Tin Pan Alley, kicking off this month's Downtown First Friday's Art Walk. Meanwhile, check out this week's Culture page for more on Scalehouse's latest project involving BIPOC artists in Central Oregon; one of those works also graces this week's cover.

Equality & Justice Mini-Mural Festival

Fri., Aug. 6 – Sun., Aug. 8

Tin Pan Alley, Downtown Bend

highdesertmuralfestival.wildapricot.org/event-4424671