 Pandemadating: Love is a Battlefield | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 03, 2021 News » Local News

Pandemadating: Love is a Battlefield 

Reports from the trenches of those seeking love in the time of coronavirus

By

[Note: Names of those quoted have been changed to protect the identities and privacy of innocent humans seeking love.]

The gap between those coupled up going into COVID and those not is as vast as a battlefield, casualties piled high on the latter side. What's a single lone-star cowpoke to do? Instead of standing in front of the loneliness firing squad, many have sought a partner through the modern marvel of the interwebs. These are their stories. 

Riding the chair with friends is one way to feel the love&mdash;but riding alone also offers opportunities &#10;for a &quot;meet cute.&quot; - K.M. COLLINS
  • K.M. Collins
  • Riding the chair with friends is one way to feel the love—but riding alone also offers opportunities for a "meet cute."

Let's be real. Online dating is treacherous and awkward enough without newly requisite masks, sitting 6 feet apart, Zoom booty calls and 14-day quarantines prior to meeting IN REAL LIFE. Then again, people have always been willing to jump through hoops for romance—including the Evil Knievel-style ring of fire that defines digital dating. Instead of asking how many dates are appropriate before a kiss, an overnight or a consummation with a perfect stranger, people are now asking, how many dates until we can meet in person? Instead of the good old-fashioned questions like, "Have you been tested for STDs?" now, standard queries are, "Will you get an invasive COVID screening?"

To make matters worse—according to some reconnaissance—the habit of ghosting is more popular than ever. A local writer we'll call Amy, cyber dating in 2020, found, "TONS of Californians who want[ed] to meet up one time and then ghost. Did they hope for a one-night stand? I don't roll like that. It's been a really weird experience having so little care and/or interest shown in actually making a connection." Has the swipe-right digital meet/meat-market stolen our every civility and sense of decorum? 

Let’s be real. Online dating is treacherous and awkward enough without newly requisite masks, sitting 6 feet apart, Zoom booty calls and 14-day quarantines prior to meeting IN REAL LIFE. tweet this

What's worse than being ghosted? Being backdoored by a 50+ year-old and her gaggle of girl crew. A man we'll call Richard defines the term "backdoored" as a process of digitally stalking a dating prospect. Cyber voyeurism, if you will. With the precision of a fine-tooth comb, each photo and post is carefully inspected to learn everything one can about a person in advance of meeting them. Richard insists it's a way for some to get a jumpstart on first date third-degree jealous questioning. Yikes! Duck and cover. 

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

What's worse than being backdoored? Being fished by a mediocre kayaker with top-notch clickbait. Let me explain. Last fall, when a local whitewater boater, we'll call her Tammy, noticed familiar kayaking photos popping up on a random male Tinder profile, she started asking questions. Turns out the digital Casanova was thieving waterfall drop pics from other accounts and attempting to pass them off as his.

"At first, we roasted him on social media because it was funny, then a few women spoke up about him being legit creepy to them and asking for sex videos and such.... I felt like an Instagram roasting was in order ," shares Tammy. She posted screenshots of the interaction and rallied moral support in the boating community for this guy's Tinder victims. 

All this sound a bit lackluster? Are you too lazy to fill out a polished Tinder or Bumble profile with a little-house-on-the-prairie, new-wave colonial, high-desert outdoorsy, nonchalant-hipster, I-just-wake-up-looking-like-this-model filter? Here's an alternate option from the author that hasn't produced the love of her life, but has filled some of the solitude void during COVID plague fallout. Take a stab at Russian-roulette speed dating—a la the ski lift. 

“At first we roasted him on social media because it was funny, then a few women spoke up about him being legit creepy to them and asking for sex videos and such.” tweet this

Here's how it works. Head up to the mountain solo. Get in line. Get matched with another single to ride the lift with. Once seated on opposing bench ends, while hiding under balaclavas and goggles, assess each other purely on personality and outer apparel/hard goods ski brands. H2NO vs GORT(S)EX. If the match seems promising, offer to take a run together at the top of the lift. Anytime the match becomes unwelcome (this does not count as ghosting), break off with a simple wave good-bye carefully timed with a last-minute dash for the West Village get-back. But if there's chemistry, keep up the hot laps.

If you have to dodge dating landmines, at least do it while you're shredding. Two birds, one stone. Just saying. See you on the lift... (I'm sporting last season's royal blue Patagucci bibs).

About The Author

K.M. Collins

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Increasing Access for BIPOC Cannabis Workers
To Avoid Fires, Sisters Folk Festival Moves to October
Fine Tuning My Love
Foxtail Reimagined to Survive Pandemic
Winter 2021 is Looking Much Different Than Years Past
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Beginning Quilting

Beginning Quilting - SHARC

Thu., Feb. 4, 1 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Survey

Best of the Nest 2021

We are so fortunate to live, work and play in a super-supportive community run by hardworking businesses that care about Central Oregon families. Let’s give credit where credit is due! Cast your votes in print or online for the honor of Best of the Nest! Winners will be announced in our Spring issue.

Instructions:

1. Please enter only once

2. Fill in at least 10 categories

3. Vote for locally owned businesses (no big box stores)

4. Vote for one business no more than twice

5. Mail or drop off print ballots to: 704 NW Georgia Ave., Bend, OR 97703

6. Cast your vote by 4pm, Feb. 19

7. Tell your friends!

Newsletter Signup
Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Listen: Source Weekly Update 2/4 🎧

    • By Ella Gann
    • Feb 3, 2021
    General questions you might have about COVID and what steps and precautions you should be taking More »

  • Local News »

    Noticias en Español

    • By Por LeeAnn Kriegh Traducido por Jéssica Sánchez-Millar
    • Feb 3, 2021
    Coronavirus Preguntas y Respuestas: Guía práctica para la Pandemia More »

  • Local News »

    Couples, Keeping It Interesting

    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Feb 3, 2021
    Whether married or otherwise, couples—like everyone else—have seen new challenges and unexpected circumstances arise over the past year. More »
  • More »

More by K.M. Collins

  • Fine Tuning My Love

    Fine Tuning My Love

    A Shred Betty fairy tale, in honor of the upcoming V-Day
    • By K.M. Collins
    • Feb 3, 2021
  • Out in the Cold

    Out in the Cold

    Must-know resources for winter health & safety
    • By K.M. Collins
    • Jan 20, 2021
  • Where's the White Gold?

    Where's the White Gold?

    La Niña offers the rarest and most prized of all Central Oregon commodities: snow. So far, it's been a "bland year."
    • By K.M. Collins
    • Jan 13, 2021
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

February 3-10, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation