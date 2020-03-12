Parks Dept. Shuts Senior Center 

T

BPRD said it has installed signage in all park restrooms to further encourage patrons to wash their hands and cleaning crews at their indoor facilities are making sure to deep clean fitness equipment at night, and staff wipe down and clean multiple areas of use throughout the day.

On Wednesday evening, Gov. Kate Brown banned all events with more than 250 people—including church and wedding events—for 30 days.

Suspension of out of town travel to meetings or conferences

Meetings may not exceed 25 participants in a confined space and three feet of space is required for social distancing

Capacity in the District Office Community Room will be reduced by 50% to ensure social distancing. 40 or fewer participants will be allowed for reservations in the room through April 8.

“The district is taking unprecedented measures to do what we can to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Don Horton, Executive Director in a press release.As far as BPRD events, the Wally Cup (starting March 13) at the Pavilion and Free Family Fun Night on March 14 are both canceled because of each event's size.BPRD's popular after school program, Kids INC. will still run as usual, BPRD stated today. However, BPRD spring break camps and other rec programs in schools will either be moved to non-school locations or be canceled.For staff members, BPRD has laid out new restrictions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Central Oregon and the state:“These measures are intended to help protect the most vulnerable populations we serve and to safeguard employees as much as possible,” added Horton.