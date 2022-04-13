 Partisan Primaries: A tool for extreme politics | Editorial | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 13, 2022 Opinion » Editorial

Partisan Primaries: A tool for extreme politics 

OPINION

Plenty of people have plenty to say about the extreme swings of Oregon's politics. While the state maintains a Democratic majority in the legislature, most of the state east of the Cascades tends to vote Republican. When the two sides meet in Salem, sometimes those differences of opinion can lead to clashes, or even outright work stoppages. And while much attention gets placed on the voting that happens in November in order to send those people to the state legislature, it's in May that we can actually see the partisanship unfolding. It is here, during the primaries, that the most extreme views of each party are on display.

Among the Republicans we've so far talked to in preparation for the May primary, some have no qualms about stating that the current commander in chief is Donald Trump, not the rightfully elected Joe Biden. They're trotting out conspiracy theories about stolen elections in a mail-in ballot state that stands as a model many other states hope to emulate. And the list of partisan virtue-signaling goes on and on.

UNSPLASH
  • Unsplash

This is concerning at the state level, to be sure, but one place that it certainly doesn't belong is at the county level, where county clerks administer the free and fair elections that our state is known for. County commissioners primarily traffic in the relatively mundane business of land use, road maintenance, overseeing county health and managing the landfill. Why, then, would we need extreme partisan politics rearing its head in this ho-hum corner of local government?

When we have primaries that allow only people registered with a particular party to vote in them, we sow a much more extreme version of politics than is necessary. We want our county commissioners to be steady, measured bureaucrats, not sword-bearing partisans out for a fight—especially when you consider that over a third of voters in Deschutes County are not affiliated with any party at all.

Some would argue that the way to get around this is to simply register with one of the parties right before the election in order to take part in a party's primary. Rather than spending precious time conducting that form of political gymnastics, we'd rather see people spending their time researching candidates for their values, for their commitment to the job, for the ways they propose to improve the lives of others through their service.

Enjoying this story? Your support counts!

Great coverage from your locally owned newspaper is still free for everyone. Help keep it that way. Contribute today!

Two efforts are underway right now to make some changes. At the state level, a group called Oregon Open Primaries is working to get a constitutional amendment on the ballot. Also, in Deschutes County, voters have an option to do away with the unnecessary partisanship in county elections. A group of people, among them members of the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County, have been gathering signatures for the better part of a year in an effort to get a measure on the local ballot in November, asking voters to decide whether to make the county race non-partisan.

The local effort needs 5,766 signatures from Deschutes County voters in order to make it onto the ballot. They had collected 4,354 as of April 10—no small feat considering there's been a global pandemic, and signatures needed to be gathered in person. With more than a third of us in this county choosing to not be affiliated with any party—whether they're the supermajority type or the walkout type—our local elections should be free of that binary.

Change your voter affiliation right now (you have 'til April 26) if you want to vote in the primary, but for real political change, support the effort to strip party politics out of our elections.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Editorial »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Ichishkín Language Revitalization

Ichishkín Language Revitalization - Downtown Bend Public Library

Wed., April 13, 6 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Editorial

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 13-19, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation