October 28, 2020 Food & Drink » Beer & Drink

Party on with the Next Take-Home Brewfest 

The curated multi-pack is a Covid-era trend

By

Sure, you could head over to one of Central Oregon's fine beer-cooler establishments and put together your own 24 pack of brews from sites around the state—but in the era of near-endless opportunities to get exactly what you want, whenever you want it, there's something retro-cool about having someone else choose the selection.

Silver Moon's Take-Home Brewfest was one of the entities that kicked off a COVID-era trend of curating packs of brews and serving up a host of other "extras," intended to offer some of the vibes one might get by attending a full-blown brew fest—something none of us, now more than seven months into this pandemic, have had enough of lately.

  • Photo by Ryan Ancill on Unsplash
  • The summer Take-Home Brewfest sold out, so don't miss out on the Winter Take-Home Brewfest.

In its first iteration early this summer, the Take-Home Brew Fest offered 20 different brews from area breweries. This time, the collection increases to a 24-pack, and includes not only Central Oregon locations, but also new additions from Oregon Coast and Portland breweries. The lineup includes brews from Astoria's Fort George, for example, along with Portland's Ecliptic, Migration and Ex Novo breweries and more. (Portland participants can pick up their boxes at Migration.) More than half of the brews are in bigger, 16-ounce bottles.

"The Oregon Take-Home Brewfest is full of variety for craft beer fans across the state," said Finn Leahy of Silver Moon. "Lots of seasonal options such as red ales, stouts and porters to new takes on old classics such as winter IPAs, hazys and even imperial pilsners. This is a selection that will appeal to all demographics of craft beer lovers." 

While decidedly not as action-packed as a full-on brew fest, taking part in the Winter Take-Home Brewfest, which kicks off Dec. 5 and 6, includes a booklet filled with games, activities and recipes that pair well with certain beers. Also inside are more coupons and discounts from the participating breweries, Take-Home Brewfest glassware for two and other goodies.

"We are also super excited to have breweries like Fort George and Breakside participate in this year's event," Leahy said. "They have been making big moves in the Portland market over the last few years and bring a lot of notoriety and great products into this project."

Registration has been open since early October and ends Nov. 3 at 11:45 pm (on Election Day—go figure!). After signing up, participants pick up their brews at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend or at Migration Brewing in Portland on Saturday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6.

Winter Take Home Brew Fest
Sat., Dec. 5 and Sun., Dec. 6
Silver Moon Brewing, Bend
Migration Brewing, Portland
Tickets at bendticket.com
$65+fee


About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
