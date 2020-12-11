 Pearl's Puzzle- Week of Dec. 14 | Advice & Fun | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 11, 2020 Culture » Advice & Fun

Pearl's Puzzle- Week of Dec. 14 

This week's Sudoku

By

About The Author

Pearl Stark

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

2020 Takeout: A Central Oregon Guide to Pickup and Delivery
Meet Lupine
Digital Foot Traffic
May the Source Be With You
Holidays, COVID-19 and Real Estate Showings
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Advice & Fun »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
Scalehouse Gallery Presents Shabazz Larkin: Fragile Black Man

Staff Pick
Scalehouse Gallery Presents Shabazz Larkin: Fragile Black Man - Scalehouse Gallery

Through Jan. 30, 2021
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Survey

What's Your Favorite Winter Soup?

What's Your Favorite Winter Soup?

Vote for your favorite soup of the season! The souper winner of this survey may get a special feature in our next issue and the chance to be reimagined in a special recipe from the Source Weekly staff.

Newsletter Signup
Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Advice & Fun

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
now through Dec. 31
Earn great thank-you gifts!

 Click here to get started


More by Pearl Stark

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 9-January13, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation