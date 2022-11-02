 Pedestrian Dies After Hit and Run | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a supporter 
Support local and vocal journalism!
Become a Source Insider to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 02, 2022 News » Local News

Pedestrian Dies After Hit and Run 

Police are looking for a middle-aged man with a dark SUV that struck 76-year-old Walter James Lane Oct. 27

By

Police identified a man who was struck and killed by a car Oct. 27 in what police are calling a felony hit and run. Walter James Lane, 76, was struck by an SUV around 9:30pm while crossing the roundabout on NW Newport and NW 14th Street. Bend Fire transferred Lane to St. Charles Medical Center, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries. Police revealed his name and that he'd died from his injuries on Monday, Oct. 31.

Bend police released this photo of the suspected vehicle in a deadly hit and run. - COURTESY BPD
  • Courtesy BPD
  • Bend police released this photo of the suspected vehicle in a deadly hit and run.

The Bend Police Department is still searching for the suspect, who is described as a white male between the ages of 40 and 60, around 6 feet tall and 180 lbs., with brown hair and a scruffy beard. At the time of the crash the suspect was driving a large dark SUV that police say could be a Lincoln Navigator, Cadillac Escalade or a Chevrolet Suburban. It was reportedly clean and appeared to be a model from the late 2000s or early 2010s.

The police are still investigating the cause and details of the crash, and more information may be made available as the investigation continues. Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact them through the non-emergency number at 541-693-6911.

This is the third in what amounts to several pedestrian deaths in Bend in recent months. Just last month a woman was struck and killed on the Bend Parkway, and in July police exhausted all leads in a downtown hit and run.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Monsters of Destruction

Staff Pick
Monsters of Destruction - Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center

Fri., Nov. 4, 7:30-10 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Endicott of an Era

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Nov 2, 2022
    After 14 years as Redmond's mayor, George Endicott looks back at his career and what he hopes for the future of the town More »

  • Local News »

    Cranston Trial Begins

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Nov 2, 2022
    Ian Cranston is facing trial over a year after shooting and killing Barry Washington in downtown Bend More »

  • Local News »

    Rec It, Redmond

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Nov 2, 2022
    Organizers are hopeful that the proposed recreation center in Redmond is in better shape than doomed 2019 and 2008 bonds More »
  • More »

More by Jack Harvel

  • Rec It, Redmond

    Rec It, Redmond

    Organizers are hopeful that the proposed recreation center in Redmond is in better shape than doomed 2019 and 2008 bonds
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Nov 2, 2022
  • Cranston Trial Begins

    Cranston Trial Begins

    Ian Cranston is facing trial over a year after shooting and killing Barry Washington in downtown Bend
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Nov 2, 2022
  • Camping Code Takes Shape

    Camping Code Takes Shape

    Bend City Council takes steps to regulate camping on City right of ways after removing its third unsafe campsite this year
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Nov 2, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

The Source Weekly November 3, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation