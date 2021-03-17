 Pet Palooza | Central Oregon Pets | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 17, 2021 Special Issues & Guides » Central Oregon Pets

Pet Palooza 

Here are our winners, the runner-ups and a few feline friends in our cutest pet contest

We asked our readers to send in their best pet photos to be considered in our annual Pet Palooza photo contest. Here are our winners, the runner-ups and a few feline friends. Thanks to everyone who submitted their pets! We loved meeting all your furry best friends.

Thank you to our sponsor High Desert Frameworks for providing all the winners a professional printed portrait of their pets! Get your own pet portrait printed with Frame.pics, their online digital printing platform. Visit highdesertframeworks.com for more info.

Best Costume

Penny loves her cookies and dressing up! - DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst
  • Penny loves her cookies and dressing up!

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Cutest Pandemic Pet

Finn, a full-time rascal who loves chasing balls. - DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst
  • Finn, a full-time rascal who loves chasing balls.

Worst at Social Distancing

click to enlarge Arwen loves playing in the snow. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Arwen loves playing in the snow.

Best Face for Radio

Buffy's favorite activity is hiking the Deschutes River Trail. - DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst
  • Buffy's favorite activity is hiking the Deschutes River Trail.

Runners-up

Nala Bean, our runner-up for Best Costume. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Nala Bean, our runner-up for Best Costume.

Baker, runner-up for Cutest Pandemic Pet. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Baker, runner-up for Cutest Pandemic Pet.
Bailey & Annie, runners-up for Worst at Social Distancing. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Bailey & Annie, runners-up for Worst at Social Distancing.
click to enlarge Boris, our runner-up for Best Face for Radio. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Boris, our runner-up for Best Face for Radio.

Fantastic Felines

While we kept the submissions open to any and all pets, we received mostly dogs and a few feline friends. While none of the cats made their way into a winning post, we still wanted to showcase a few of the cat submissions we received and show off the fantastic felines in Central Oregon!
SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Spite Girl
Free Will Astrology—Week of March 18
Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021
Combating the other Epidemic
Letters to the Editor 3/18/21
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More in Central Oregon Pets

More Central Oregon Pets »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
St Patricks Day POP UP

St Patricks Day POP UP - Silver Moon Brewing

Wed., March 17, 4-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Central Oregon Pets

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 17-24, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation