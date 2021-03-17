We asked our readers to send in their best pet photos to be considered in our annual Pet Palooza photo contest. Here are our winners, the runner-ups and a few feline friends. Thanks to everyone who submitted their pets! We loved meeting all your furry best friends.
Thank you to our sponsor High Desert Frameworks for providing all the winners a professional printed portrait of their pets! Get your own pet portrait printed with Frame.pics, their online digital printing platform. Visit highdesertframeworks.com for more info.
Best Costume
Cutest Pandemic Pet
Worst at Social Distancing
Best Face for Radio
Runners-up
