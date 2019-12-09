Pet-Saving License Plate Introduced in Oregon 

In 2011, roughly 2.6 million shelter animals were euthanized, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Today, there are 1.5 million annual euthanizations (670,000 dogs and 860,00 cats, per the ASPCA). This reduction is largely attributed to more widely available, low-cost spay and neuter services.





Still, available resources for low-income households lack statewide.



Over the course of the past four years, Katie Gray, an Associative Veterinarian at the Willamette Animal Guild, has been fighting to introduce a new license plate option to Oregonians. WAG is a 501c3 non-profit, headed by Misha English, who also played a large role in the development of the new plate.





click to enlarge Lee Ordonez

New Oregon license plate provides low-cost spay/neuter services.

Gray was inspired to create the funding project in 2015, though putting something tangible together took her quite some time. “I was finally able to present the proposition to the board,” Gray explained, referencing the Willamette Animal Guild Board. “Immediately, the board was like, ‘Yes, let’s do this.’ It was really exciting. The DMV has fairly stringent requirements for the plate process which include fees, getting the design approved by OSP [Oregon State Police] and then the process for getting the vouchers. We need to obtain 3,000 prepaid vouchers before the plate will go into production by DMV and be available for voucher redemption and public purchase in DMVs throughout Oregon.” As of now, roughly 120 vouchers have been sold. While there’s no time limit on voucher sales, Gray hopes to get the ball rolling as soon as possible.

“The money that’s collected from the sales will fund low-cost spay and neuter services,” she said. “Organizations can apply for grants and receive the funding they need.” WAG has its own low-cost, high-volume spay and neuter clinic, which was founded by Kathy Ford and Jill Winans in 2008. “In early 2020, we’re expected to hit 60,000 spay/neuter surgeries,” shared an excited Gray. “That translates to around 300,000 fewer pets suffering on the streets.”



Lee Ordonez, a Portland-based artist, donated his time to designing the plate.



Vouchers are available online at wagwag.org/license-plate/ for $40, or they can be physically purchased at the clinic (located in Eugene) for the same cost. Vouchers purchased online will be mailed, and plates will become available once the quota is met. All revenue collected from the “Oregon Loves its Pets” license plates will directly benefit WAG’s “Spay it Forward” program, and once the initial voucher period has come to a close, a portion of the revenue will go towards a new “Spay it Forward Oregon” fund.