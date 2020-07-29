Peterson Ridge has a new trailhead—with parking and bathrooms 

Sisters' Peterson Ridge trail system has a new access point for people arriving via motor vehicle.

Those who've visited the trails probably remember the drill: Get to the trailhead early, or risk wandering the residential streets of Sisters looking for parking. That routine officially goes by the wayside this week, as the Deschutes National Forest opens a new trailhead for Peterson Ridge.

Deschutes National Forest

A popular trail system just became easier to access.

On July 29, officials from the Deschutes National Forest, City of Sisters, the Recreational Trails Program and Sisters Trail Alliance were scheduled to hold an invite-only COVID-era ribbon cutting ceremony at the new trailhead, located just east of Forest Road 16 near the old access point at Tyee Drive and Forest Road 16. The new trailhead has space for 25 cars to park, as well as restroom facilities. Later this year, the Sisters Trail Alliance will install an info kiosk at the trailhead as well, according to a release from the DNF.

"The Peterson trail system has grown in usage and the new trailhead will provide much needed parking capacity and alleviate congestion in nearby neighborhoods," stated Sisters Mayor Chuck Ryan in the July 27 release. "This trailhead, along with the recent Wychus Creek Overlook trail enhancement, are simply outdoor gems for our community especially in these challenging times."

Located on the south end of Sisters, Peterson Ridge hiking and biking trail is a popular trail system with a number of loops of up to 20+ miles for hikers and riders to enjoy. Following the opening of the new trailhead, the old one has been decommissioned.