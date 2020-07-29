 Peterson Ridge has a new trailhead—with parking and bathrooms | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 29, 2020 Outside » Go Here

Peterson Ridge has a new trailhead—with parking and bathrooms 

New access point for people arriving via motor vehicle

By

Sisters' Peterson Ridge trail system has a new access point for people arriving via motor vehicle.

Those who've visited the trails probably remember the drill: Get to the trailhead early, or risk wandering the residential streets of Sisters looking for parking. That routine officially goes by the wayside this week, as the Deschutes National Forest opens a new trailhead for Peterson Ridge.

A popular trail system just became easier to access. - DESCHUTES NATIONAL FOREST
  • Deschutes National Forest
  • A popular trail system just became easier to access.

On July 29, officials from the Deschutes National Forest, City of Sisters, the Recreational Trails Program and Sisters Trail Alliance were scheduled to hold an invite-only COVID-era ribbon cutting ceremony at the new trailhead, located just east of Forest Road 16 near the old access point at Tyee Drive and Forest Road 16. The new trailhead has space for 25 cars to park, as well as restroom facilities. Later this year, the Sisters Trail Alliance will install an info kiosk at the trailhead as well, according to a release from the DNF.

"The Peterson trail system has grown in usage and the new trailhead will provide much needed parking capacity and alleviate congestion in nearby neighborhoods," stated Sisters Mayor Chuck Ryan in the July 27 release. "This trailhead, along with the recent Wychus Creek Overlook trail enhancement, are simply outdoor gems for our community especially in these challenging times."

Located on the south end of Sisters, Peterson Ridge hiking and biking trail is a popular trail system with a number of loops of up to 20+ miles for hikers and riders to enjoy. Following the opening of the new trailhead, the old one has been decommissioned.

Peterson Ridge new trailhead access
Corner of Tyee Drive and Forest Road 16, Sisters
More info at sisterstrails.org

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Worthy Wednesday with Bobby Lindstrom, Ed Sharlet, & Bob Akers

Staff Pick
Worthy Wednesday with Bobby Lindstrom, Ed Sharlet, & Bob Akers - Worthy Brewing

Wed., July 29, 6-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

Give Guide


View Online

More by Nicole Vulcan

Source Podcast Header

Current Issue

July 29-August 5, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation