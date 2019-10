We asked local pet lovers to submit their pet costume photos. The ones we loved most won a custom 8'x10"portrait of their pet made by Pal Portraits. Find her at palportraits.com.



Our 1st Place winner Louie as Fred Flintstone.

Honorable mention: Rusty as a UPS Driver.

Honorable mention: Whiskey as Count Dracula.

Cricket

Benny

Ferris

Kirby

Lucy

Otto

Sophie

Poppy

Tucker

Willow

Yoda