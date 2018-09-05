Pick's Sisters Folk Festival Picks 

Submitted.

Phoebe Hunt & The Gathers performs several times throughout the weekend at Sisters Folk Festival.

Last week, we gave you a sneak peek of this year's Sisters Folk Festival lineup. This week, we're back with Pick's Picks — Sisters Folk Festival edition.

Gangstagrass — Hip hop meets bluegrass? Yes, that's a thing and is more successful than you might think. Emmy-nominated outfit Gangstagrass features MC hip-hop beats in sync with banjos, fiddles and dobros. These pioneers of the New American sound have earned a reputation for excellent live performances. // Fri., 11:30pm. Sisters Saloon. Sat., 2pm. Angeline's Bakery. Sat., 11pm. Melvin's Fir Street Market.

Banda Magda — Perhaps one of the most diverse acts on the lineup, Banda Magda draws on the band's global background, which includes Greece, Argentina, Japan, Colombia and the U.S. The band combines South American rhythms with improvised jazz, cinematic arrangements, audience and world "chansons" in six languages. Bring dancing shoes! // Fri., 11pm. The Belfry. Sat., 9pm. Depot Cafe. Sun., 1:30pm. Melvin's by Newport Ave. Market.

Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers — Phoebe Hunt stands on her own as a virtuoso instrumentalist, but a takes it a step further as a singer-songwriter. Together with The Gatherers, Hunt connects with audiences through her soulful voice and Americana sound. // Fri., 11pm. Depot Cafe. Sat., 3pm. Sisters Art Works. Sun., 3:15pm. Village Green Park.