 Pivoting in the Sporting Events Biz | Outside Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 01, 2021 Outside » Outside Features

Pivoting in the Sporting Events Biz 

For Chad Sperry of Breakaway Promotions, the name of the game is asking, "What's next?"

By

You can't toss a rock in Central Oregon without landing on a business severely impacted by COVID over the past 18 months. One who knows this story quite well is Chad Sperry, CEO of Breakaway Promotions, a family-run business based in Redmond.

In a typical year, Sperry organizes loads of running and cycling events, including the Bridge of the Gods Half Marathon, the Ochoco Gravel Grinder and the Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder. Plus, he supports a host of other sporting events such as the Cascades Lake Relay and the Deschutes Dash. But last year most events were canceled, and the rebound hasn't been much easier.

Kaleb Sperry, Chad Sperry and Lori Waters from Breakaway Promotions. - LINDA ENGLISH
  • Linda English
  • Kaleb Sperry, Chad Sperry and Lori Waters from Breakaway Promotions.

"Our first event back was a running race, the Willamette Valley Marathon," Sperry said. "First, we had to reroute due to needing to avoid a homeless camp. And then we had to reroute around nesting bald eagles. And that was all after needing to reduce the numbers of participants because of COVID restrictions."

Sperry continued, "With the Ochoco Gravel Grinder, we had fires popping up around the region, road closures, extreme heat and our shower truck was rerouted to support firefighters. The limit was when a herd of cows, including two bulls, decided to make aid station two their hangout area. I just kept thinking, 'what's next?'"

Sperry's business is a family affair and wouldn't be possible without his wife and partner Lori Waters and his two sons Luke and Kaleb.  Chad and Lori founded the business in 2002.

Breakaway Promotions is well known for its focus on giving back to the community. Each event offers up a Volunteer Grant Program that allows a variety of organizations to come help in return for a donation from the event. For example, instead of the Ridgeview High School Wrestling Team selling raffle tickets, the team can work at an event and raise money.

A pack of cyclists at the start of the Ochoco Gravel Grinder. - LINDA ENGLISH
  • Linda English
  • A pack of cyclists at the start of the Ochoco Gravel Grinder.

"If we cancel an event, we have to cancel that program as well," Sperry commented. "It's hard to think of the impact of not being able to fund so many programs that benefit sports teams. We also love working with kids—they get a glimpse of how an event actually works, of all the details that go into making it a great experience, from the aid stations to accurate timing to clear signage. Even helping out with picking up the trash after. We also love that the kids get to work together, building a stronger connection with each other, creating a stronger team."

Sperry is optimistic about next year. "I know COVID has really increased the number of people doing sports outside, so I hope people will continue participating in the events. I am really looking forward to next year's lineup of events. It's fun to see people participate, to challenge themselves. Especially events like the Ochoco Gravel Grinder where people can camp and participate in a two-day event. I know we will have our challenges next year, too—all big events are based on your ability to pivot. I just hope we have a quieter year—maybe one where the biggest issue is chasing a few cows off the route."

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Outside Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Call Down Thunder, Grateful Dead Tribute

Call Down Thunder, Grateful Dead Tribute - Niblick and Greenes at Eagle Crest

Thu., Sept. 2, 5-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Outside Features

More by Linda English

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 1- 8, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation