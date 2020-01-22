Plant-Based Eatery and Juice Spot in the Works 

click to enlarge Courtesy Deeply Rooted

t's been only a short time since the abrupt closing of Bad Wolf Bakery, but according to a display in the otherwise covered-up windows, Deeply Rooted will open as a juice, food and craft spirits hub.

Deeply Rooted will serve as a plant-based restaurant serving locally-sourced fresh-pressed juice, specialty food items and signature craft cocktails, according to the juicery's Instagram page. Follow their progress on Instagram @deeplyrootedbend.

Deeply Rooted

1133 Wall St., #100

Deeplyrootedbend.com

Instagram @deeplyrootedbend