January 22, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

Plant-Based Eatery and Juice Spot in the Works 

Deeply Rooted expected to open in March

By

click to enlarge COURTESY DEEPLY ROOTED
  • Courtesy Deeply Rooted
It's been only a short time since the abrupt closing of Bad Wolf Bakery, but according to a display in the otherwise covered-up windows, Deeply Rooted will open as a juice, food and craft spirits hub.

Deeply Rooted will serve as a plant-based restaurant serving locally-sourced fresh-pressed juice, specialty food items and signature craft cocktails, according to the juicery's Instagram page. Follow their progress on Instagram @deeplyrootedbend.

Deeply Rooted
1133 Wall St., #100
Deeplyrootedbend.com
Instagram @deeplyrootedbend


