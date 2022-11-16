Poetry Contest 2022 

I

Judges for 2022 Source Poetry Contest: Students from the OSU-Cascades Masters in Fine Arts program,

who judged the first round: Imke Wernicke Berger Jamie Zimmerman Keisha Thierry Adam Cook

Final Judges: Dr. Jennifer Reimer, OSU-Cascades Irene Cooper, Author and Editor Meagan Looney, Deschutes Public Library



Source Weekly

t’s a joy to get to review the wonderful and creative works from Oregon-based poets and then to see them read in person during the reading that follows. To select our winners, we ask the budding writing professionals from the OSU-Cascades MFA program to judge in the first round, followed by a final round of judging from faculty, alumni and other community members in the literary arts. The top winners are then awarded a cash prize, courtesy of the Deschutes Public Library! If you’re a lover of poetry, join us this Thursday, Nov. 17 at the High Desert Music Hall for a live reading with the winners, with a community open mic to follow.