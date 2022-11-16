 Poetry Contest 2022 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
November 16, 2022 News » Local News

Poetry Contest 2022 

This annual poetry contest is a collaboration between the Source Weekly, the Deschutes Public Library and the Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program at Oregon State University-Cascades.


SOURCE WEEKLY
  Source Weekly
It’s a joy to get to review the wonderful and creative works from Oregon-based poets and then to see them read in person during the reading that follows. To select our winners, we ask the budding writing professionals from the OSU-Cascades MFA program to judge in the first round, followed by a final round of judging from faculty, alumni and other community members in the literary arts. The top winners are then awarded a cash prize, courtesy of the Deschutes Public Library! If you’re a lover of poetry, join us this Thursday, Nov. 17 at the High Desert Music Hall for a live reading with the winners, with a community open mic to follow.

Judges for 2022 Source Poetry Contest:

Students from the OSU-Cascades Masters in Fine Arts program,
who judged the first round:
Imke Wernicke Berger
Jamie Zimmerman
Keisha Thierry
Adam Cook

Final Judges:
Dr. Jennifer Reimer, OSU-Cascades
Irene Cooper, Author and Editor
Meagan Looney, Deschutes Public Library
SOURCE WEEKLY
  Source Weekly

POEM BY BRODERICK EATON
  Poem by Broderick Eaton
POEM BY AMA GARZA
  Poem by Ama Garza
POEM BY BY BEN WARD
  Poem by Ben Ward
POEM BY BY TREVOR SPANGLE
  Poem by Trevor Spangle
POEM BY BY ANTHONY ROSSO WRITTEN FOR AGUSTINA BAZTERRICA
  Poem by Anthony Rosso written for Agustina Bazterrica
POEM BY ANTHONY ROSSO
  Poem by Anthony Rosso
SOURCE WEEKLY
  Source Weekly
POEM BY MURPHY BUCHANAN
  Poem by Murphy Buchanan
POEM BY MAYA ANDRICK
  Poem by Maya Andrick
POEM BY MO APP-SINGER
  Poem by Mo App-Singer
SOURCE WEEKLY
  Source Weekly
