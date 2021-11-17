The Source Weekly's annual poetry contest—a collaboration between the Source, the Deschutes Public Library and the Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program at Oregon State University-Cascades—is always a beloved event around these parts. Not only do we get to review the wonderful and creative works from Oregon-based poets, but we get to look forward to them reading their works, too!
To arrive at the winners, we ask the budding professionals from the OSU-Cascades MFA program to judge in the first round, followed by a final round of judging from faculty, alumni and other community members in the literary arts. The top winners are then awarded a cash prize, courtesy of the Deschutes Public Library!
Read the winning adult and youth-category winners below, and then be sure to catch them during our live poetry reading, happening via Zoom on Saturday, Nov. 20. Find out more about the live reading at deschuteslibrary.org/calendar/event/64315 or on the Source Weekly's calendar.
An empty mind at ease
with tea and six strings
the night welcoming inner
brain and heart cage.
Sleep is soon but the scale is
yet to tip from the peaceful weight
of amber memories
woodstove nights in the cabin
where kerosene flame cast long
shadows beyond your brown nose
and dark's dry chill surrounds
shack walls, wisely patient and
amorphous it seeps beneath doors
once the embers relinquish
and slide like current around the dogs
who curl as stones
unconcerned with dawn or any other pleasure
but the floor.
Notes from the judges:
This poem is an example of how language and imagery build an atmosphere and scene together—a place, a time, and a feeling captured beautifully. And after the musical buildup of most of the poem, the speaker slows down their pace to focus on a single, significant image, which will last in my memory and changes the way I've looked at an otherwise domestic moment. —Kaci Rae Christopher, OSU-Cascades MFA in Creative Writing alumnus
you're an envelope with a note inside written
in the form of a prayer. The all of you, your em—
dash laugh, your run-on mistakes, is the orison
penned by the Poet in an elegant metaphysical hand,
then folded and placed inside the envelope that is you,
and gently mailed into the world when you are born.
Your devotion is written within the within of you.
The infinite space between each you-word is where
heaven abides. Petitioning a distant deity is not required
for the gift of light is everywhere, the palace of love
and Nature is within. Prayer is a reporting, a telling,
the quotidian celebration of your imperfect perfection.
Every day, if you can, turn more and more inside-out
so the you-prayer is nurtured by more and more light.
I dreamt that our ancestors linked arms across the portico,
effecting an unearthly barricade,
separating me from you.
Outside, I dreamed the clear sapphire night, the steadfast amber moon,
the unburdened silvery air.
I slept with the roosters on their perch, unstirred by the moonlight.
I lay exhumed between steaming furrows of freshly turned earth,
drinking in night dew,
awaiting the dawn.
I dreamt of you last night — never dreaming I'd be touched by you again,
never again to touch your relinquished, earth-born spirit.
I dreamt of you last night – I dreamed a slight, fleeting resurrection
of you.
I wear glasses in hopes it will make my nose look smaller
I am the woman who has never been "in love"
I feel most flattered when dogs pull on their leash to come see me
Sometimes I have a glass of wine, other times I have a bottle
I am good at making others feel good
Poems I spend hours writing and seconds deleting
There are moments I am my favorite person
Drinking from mugs with no handles feels like a risk to me
Going from buzzcuts to long braids
Trying so hard to look like I'm not trying hard
I am okay at a lot of things but not particularly great at any one thing
I will never have a six pack.
a nonbinary MPDG with a word heavy platform
to make my sick, skin-pricking, autistic art.
my movie will visualize some sort of
coming of age manifesto just radical enough
to sell tickets and pack my people,
the pdx punks dressed in unwashable patchwork,
the midwestern emos wilted from fentanyl and fatherless behavior,
the tiktok alt kids spiraling downward into monster energy dependency
into capitalist megaplex movie seats.
this is a movie about nowhereville, utah, kidnapped girls, flight risks,
best friends and fights long forgiven by diseased distance,
a forced fleeting found family of misgendered misfits.
but that is only the chapter-long prologue.
this is a movie where bad dogs don't die, or go to heaven, or anything.
they instead get sent away, to concrete cages where
there are no beloved stuffed animals to destroy
and no chubby baby ankles to gnaw.
my movie is an overwritten plot dependent on suspended disbelief
and melodrama. it will be scored by death grips
kanye west, nirvana, lorde, phoebe bridgers,
"inside" era bo burnham,
ke$ha before she dropped the dollar sign.
in my story, the main characters get to
live in beautiful houses, because of course they do,
these buildings are angled enough to be MOMAs.
everything we do is an unsellable,
yet somehow overrated creation.
the opening shot will be me, toiling over a poem,
ripping off each and every one of my acrylic nails,
as if pain is a form of safe nostalgia.
this poem under my sore hands is half formed and insipid.
so, i run out the door
into an empty road backed by suburban
death cult sprawl.
i walk down my street,
i metastasize like a pathogen.
i wipe my ringed septum
with bleeding fingers,
the credits roll against
a dead, warm sky.
no one gets better in this movie.
they just make it through.
You really don't know
What a terrible fright is
Till you've been diagnosed
With cow-look-alitis.
I started to change
And grew terrible spots
All I could think was
I should have got my shots.
As I started to look
More and more like a cow
I couldn't fit in
I didn't know how
I was taken to a farm
Away from my friends
I couldn't help thinking
Is this the end?
One year later at the family supper
A little boy asked, "Mom, where's my brother?"
She looked at him with a face almost pleading
My dear little son, shut up and keep eating.
