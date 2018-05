click to enlarge Flickr

A Poke bar in the U.S.

T

Poke Row

2735 NW Crossing Dr., Bend

pokerow.com

he team from 5 Fusion & Sushi Bar will open Poke Row, a counter-service poke bar in Northwest Crossing this spring. Poke is a popular raw fish salad that commonly uses ingredients including soy sauce, green onions and sesame oil. The dish originated when fishermen seasoned the cut-offs from their catch as a snack. Customers can build their own poke bowls to eat at the restaurant or for take-out.