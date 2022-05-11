Is there any event more Bend than the Pole Pedal Paddle? Since 1976 the multi-sport race has displayed the outdoor activities that Bend builds its culture around. In the six-leg race participants ski down Mt. Bachelor, Nordic ski, road bike down from the mountain, run through dirt trails, paddle the Deschutes and cross the finish line in the heart of town at Hayden Homes Amphitheater. The perennial Bend race is back after a two-year absence, ready to welcome outdoor athletes from Central Oregon and beyond.



click to enlarge Courtesy SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle Via Facebook

New to the event this year is the mountain biking option designed for teams that may not have access to Nordic gear or training due to their location. Participants can skip out on the Nordic leg and will ride down Century to Wanoga Sno Park and then ride the dirt trails from there to the Athletic Club of Bend.

There are multiple categories for different team sizes, age and ability levels. Different prizes will be awarded to the top finishers, including Hydro Flasks or the classic PPP mugs. Those that finish in the top three in the elite categories will receive a cash prize.

A great way to get the kiddos in on the outdoor action is with the Mini-PPP, designed for teams of 6 kids aged K-5. This year, due to COVID, there is an option for fifth graders who were registered two years ago to compete in a special race now as seventh graders. The Mini PPP always keeps things interesting with a fresh obstacle course, and new challenges.

As the PPP winds down in the afternoon, another essential Bend event, Bend Brewfest, will get going right across the river. A handful of outdoor events in one day followed by a festival celebrating beer? This could be the most Bend weekend to ever exist.

Pole Pedal Paddle

Sat, May 14

Various Locations

Bend

PPP: $75-$105, Mini-PPP:$150/Team