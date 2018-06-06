Portable Stonerdom 

submitted

The Commander Tank Rollie Bubbler is ready to roll.

Summer officially starts June 21, and by then, many Oregonians will be traveling near and far, taking with them cannabis in its many forms. Although it's illegal, and hence morally wrong and shames the very face of God, I fear many of you will, indeed, be consuming cannabis someplace that does not have walls or a roof, aka the "great outdoors."

But like everyone in your family, I'm not mad about your choices, just very disappointed. It doesn't mean I don't care about your well-being, so if you insist on partaking of jazz tobacco and "dabbies" al fresco, these may enhance the experience, heathen.

As a self-confessed VapeBore(™), it's not that I don't enjoy fat joints or blunts. What I don't enjoy is the harsh smoke that can result in hacking. I prefer a hydrated and well-cleansed bong hit if I'm smoking.

It's impractical to bring a bong everywhere, so I was all about this collection of mini bubblers from the artisans at MJArsenal. Bubblers are small pipes that use water to cool and clean the smoke. Their size and frequent lack of downward stem, delivering the smoke beneath the water, distinguish them from their larger and more spill-prone cousin, the bong.

These beautiful little pieces are designed by a Colorado company that obviously loves both joints and bongs. And they are adorable. Each piece is thoughtfully designed, aesthetically pleasing and user-friendly. You add a small amount of cold water and various units will handle most-sized joints and blunts. One can handle two joints, so yes, please. Another is designed to look like a tank. They're sized to be the daily smoking gear of stoned squirrels or a hip Keebler Elf. (The Cookie one, not the racist garbage one.) The logo is a discrete, green-haired Fairy, (see: adorable) and her skirt hemline is the water level indicator. The Hydra Mini Rig has a quartz banger option, allowing you to take adorable-sized dab hits. These are sturdy—a good thing when placed into clumsy bear paws such as mine.

Vie Vape has a portable vaporizer that screams "Take me with you!" When that happens, I know I'm too high, because vapes don't talk. This non-screaming vape is very ergonomic, with a great fit in the hand, finished in smooth aluminum in three colors, with four heat settings. It's lightweight, with easy to understand controls and charged via mini-USB. It has some very advanced options, and at $119 is a great value.





It handles flower and concentrates, using both a direct filling of the heating chamber with ground flower and a unique disposable "capsule" system." The capsules for flower are tiny perforated metal pill sized/shaped tubes, topped with a rubber cap. For concentrates, it's a smooth walled capsule. Load a capsule with flower or concentrate, unscrew the dime-sized lid on the bottom and drop it in. Set one of four preset temperatures, (338, 392, 428, 482 F). The unit heats up quickly, has a vibrating alert system and lights to signal readiness, a discrete and comfortable silicone mouthpiece and the option to change your air flow intake pattern for flower or concentrate.

The company's site explains that the Vie is a "conduction vaporizer with a convection element... heating the herbs with a conduction system through heat transfer thermodynamics."

It comes with cleaning tools, concentrate pick and a sleeve of tiny screens to insert when using flower and forgoing the capsules.

It produced varying levels of vapor density and taste and worked well with flower and concentrates. I used it easily while walking, its size and weight far less than my phone. The cost of the disposable capsules is spendy ($44.89 for a pack of 20, or $2.24 each.). The .3 grams per capsule product limit isn't much (for me), and could go quick if sessioning with others. The capsules may be reusable if cleaned, but I'm too lazy to have tried. Road tested and recommended.