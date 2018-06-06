Search
June 06, 2018

Porter Brewing Co. Opening in Redmond 

Flickr
  • Flickr
Husband and wife owners, Deven and Avara Roberts, plan on opening Porter Brewery Co. on the Northeast side of Redmond in September. Porter Brewery Co. will be a cask-ale brewery offering English-style ales. The brewery will have a grassy outdoor space for folks to sit outside and kids to play. The Bad Boys Barbecue food truck will be on site for melt-in-your-mouth barbecue to pair with their ales. Avara Roberts said, "Our goal is to create an awesome space for families and neighbors to come hang out, be outside, be social and drink great ales."
Porter Brewing Co.
611 NE Jackpine Ct., Redmond
porterbrewingco.com
Opening expected in September 2018

