October 20, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

Portland Chocolate Company Pops Up in the Box Factory 

Moonstruck Chocolate has a new pop-up shop in Bend through the holiday season

By

A popular Oregon chocolatier has set up shop in the Box Factory through the holiday season. Moonstruck Chocolate is the company launched in 1993 by Dave and Sally Bany—daughter of Columbia Sportswear's late chairwoman Gert Boyle. While the company closed many of its cafes outside of Oregon in recent years, it's branching out in Bend this season with its pop-up shop in the Breezeway of the Box Factory on Industrial Way. Moonstruck is known for its "ethically sourced, handmade artisan truffle collections," gift boxes, bars, hot cocoas and other chocolate treats. Its Box Factory location is open from 11am to 6:30pm Wednesday-Sunday and will be open at least through the holiday season. More information is available at moonstruckchocolate.com/bend-pop-up.

  • @moonstruckchoc/Instagram

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
