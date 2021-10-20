Portland Chocolate Company Pops Up in the Box Factory 

A popular Oregon chocolatier has set up shop in the Box Factory through the holiday season. Moonstruck Chocolate is the company launched in 1993 by Dave and Sally Bany—daughter of Columbia Sportswear's late chairwoman Gert Boyle. While the company closed many of its cafes outside of Oregon in recent years, it's branching out in Bend this season with its pop-up shop in the Breezeway of the Box Factory on Industrial Way. Moonstruck is known for its "ethically sourced, handmade artisan truffle collections," gift boxes, bars, hot cocoas and other chocolate treats. Its Box Factory location is open from 11am to 6:30pm Wednesday-Sunday and will be open at least through the holiday season. More information is available at moonstruckchocolate.com/bend-pop-up.

