February 10, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

Portland's Killer Burger Coming to Bend 

Known for inventive burgers and "classic" burgers, all of them come with fries and are topped with bacon and delicious sauces

By

For the past two years, Portland's Killer Burger has been the winner of "Portland's Best Burger" in the readers' poll for Willamette Week—similar to the Source's Best of Central Oregon poll. Soon, Central Oregonians will be able to enjoy some of those popular burgers right here in Bend.

COURTESY KILLER BURGER
  • Courtesy Killer Burger

The Killer Burger franchise announced this week that it had signed a franchise agreement with a Bend local to open one of its "rock 'n roll" burger joints in Central Oregon. David Cowan, who was born in Portland and raised in Bend, plans to open the city's first Killer Burger. Killer Burger is known for inventive burgers and "classic" burgers. All of them come with fries and are topped with bacon and delicious sauces. Among its most popular items are the Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon Burger.

Killer Burger, opened in 2010, now has 12 locations in Oregon and Washington, with plans to expand its reach around the Northwest over the next five years. The Bend location is slated to open in August.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
