Powered by Women 

Four days of art installations, films, interactive panel discussions, keynote talks, live performances, breakout workshops and a special youth summit designed to inspire us to reflect, heal, hope, dream, create and liberate.
Thu., March 5, 4-8pm, Wed., May 6, 8:30am-7:30pm, Thu., May 7, 9:30am-9pm and Fri., May 8, 9:30am-5pm.
Various Locations – Bend.
theworldmuse.org
This panel will speak about how they're advocating for diverse and inclusive environments and advancing women in the workplace, along with obstacles women are facing.
This two-day training event will move participants through their fears, mastering skills with finesse and confidence. This class is appropriate for beginning to intermediate off road motorcycle riders.
Sat., March 14, 9am-1pm and Sun., March 15, 9am-1pm.
East Fort Rock
61694-61798 Gribbling Rd., Bend.
sheadv.com
A joyous journey across the ages and around the globe to explore the wealth and diversity of women's musical inspirations from the 1500s to today.
Come taste a selection of delicious cheeses celebrating women creators and the products they love. Certified cheese professionals will be available to guide you through the tastings.
Young girls will learn mountain safety and first aid while working with the strong women of the ski patrol community. This event is intended for intermediate to expert skiers/snowboarders ages 8-17.
The only place in the snow industry where women learn, experience and connect ski and snowboarding with yogic principles and empowering practices.
Cocktails, games and a special tour of the Hall of Exploration and Settlement. Inspired by the known and unknown women of history, this is an evening of celebration.
Full Moon Ceremony for WomenFull moon rituals are times for catering to instinctual urges and purging the energies that resist the realization of your intentions.
Tue., April 7, 6:30-7:30pm.
Nature's Bling
133 SW Century Dr., Bend.
First-time racers and seasoned runners alike! Pre- and post-race parties, special entertainment, and fabulous gift bags that make the Happy Girls Runs a favorite among women runners and a tradition among friends.
Sat., May 23, 6am-1pm.
Bend.
happygirlsrun.com
Explore your local bike park with the Pine Mountain Sports Women's MTB Program! Whether it's your first time taking your bike on a chairlift or you're a seasoned veteran, join in for a day of riding bikes at Bachelor! (Also check out the shop's Dirt Divas program, offering free group rides for women on a bi-monthly basis in spring/summer!)
Sat., July 28, 10am.
Mt. Bachelor
13000 SW Century Dr., Bend.
pinemountainsports.com
An all-inclusive outdoor weekend created by women for women, complete with a stunning location, comfortable lodging and an empowering environment.
Thu., Sept. 10, 4pm.
LOGE Entrada at Bend
19221 Southwest Century Dr.
adventuruswomen.com
