Powered by Women 

Muse Women's Conference

Four days of art installations, films, interactive panel discussions, keynote talks, live performances, breakout workshops and a special youth summit designed to inspire us to reflect, heal, hope, dream, create and liberate.

Submitted

Muse Women's Conference

Thu., March 5, 4-8pm, Wed., May 6, 8:30am-7:30pm, Thu., May 7, 9:30am-9pm and Fri., May 8, 9:30am-5pm.

Various Locations – Bend.

theworldmuse.org

What's Brewing with Advancing Women

This panel will speak about how they're advocating for diverse and inclusive environments and advancing women in the workplace, along with obstacles women are facing.

Tue., March 10, 5-7pm.

10 Barrel Brewing East Side

62950 NE 18th St., Bend.

SheADV Spring Training

This two-day training event will move participants through their fears, mastering skills with finesse and confidence. This class is appropriate for beginning to intermediate off road motorcycle riders.

Sat., March 14, 9am-1pm and Sun., March 15, 9am-1pm.

East Fort Rock

61694-61798 Gribbling Rd., Bend.

sheadv.com

A Celebration of Women Composers

A joyous journey across the ages and around the globe to explore the wealth and diversity of women's musical inspirations from the 1500s to today.

Sat., March 14, 7pm and Sun., March 15, 3pm.

Nativity Lutheran Church

60850 Brosterhous Rd., Bend.

Women Makers – Cheese Night

Come taste a selection of delicious cheeses celebrating women creators and the products they love. Certified cheese professionals will be available to guide you through the tastings.

Fri., March 20, 5-7pm.

Whole Foods Market

2610 Northeast Hwy 20, Bend.

She Jumps – Junior Ski Patrol Camp

Young girls will learn mountain safety and first aid while working with the strong women of the ski patrol community. This event is intended for intermediate to expert skiers/snowboarders ages 8-17.

Sun., March 22, 9:30am-3:30pm.

Mt. Bachelor

13000 Century Dr., Bend.

shejumps.org

She Shreds Snow Camp

The only place in the snow industry where women learn, experience and connect ski and snowboarding with yogic principles and empowering practices.

Thu., April 2, 4:30-9pm and Sun., April 5, 6am-4:30pm.

Mt. Bachelor

13000 Century Dr., Bend.

sheshreds.life

Badass Women of History

Cocktails, games and a special tour of the Hall of Exploration and Settlement. Inspired by the known and unknown women of history, this is an evening of celebration.

Sat., April 4, 6-8pm.

High Desert Museum

59800 S. Highway 97, Bend.

Full Moon Ceremony for Women

Full moon rituals are times for catering to instinctual urges and purging the energies that resist the realization of your intentions.

Tue., April 7, 6:30-7:30pm.

Nature's Bling

133 SW Century Dr., Bend.

Happy Girls Half-Marathon

First-time racers and seasoned runners alike! Pre- and post-race parties, special entertainment, and fabulous gift bags that make the Happy Girls Runs a favorite among women runners and a tradition among friends.

Sat., May 23, 6am-1pm.

Bend.

happygirlsrun.com

Women's Mt. Bachelor Bike Park Meetup/Dirt Divas

Pixabay

Women's Bike Park Meetup coming this July!

Explore your local bike park with the Pine Mountain Sports Women's MTB Program! Whether it's your first time taking your bike on a chairlift or you're a seasoned veteran, join in for a day of riding bikes at Bachelor! (Also check out the shop's Dirt Divas program, offering free group rides for women on a bi-monthly basis in spring/summer!)

Sat., July 28, 10am.

Mt. Bachelor

13000 SW Century Dr., Bend.

pinemountainsports.com

AdventurUs Womens Escape

An all-inclusive outdoor weekend created by women for women, complete with a stunning location, comfortable lodging and an empowering environment.

Thu., Sept. 10, 4pm.

LOGE Entrada at Bend

19221 Southwest Century Dr.

adventuruswomen.com