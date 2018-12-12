Search
December 12, 2018 Food & Drink » Chow

Pre-Game the Bag Ban with these Bags 

By

After a Dec. 5 Bend City Council meeting, it looks like Bend is well on its way to banning carryout plastic bags. No need to wait for the official ban—here are five reusable bags you can take grocery shopping now.

"Bend" Bag, 18" x 16" x 4", $24.

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Screen-printed, natural cotton canvas bag from Bend-based company, Giftify. Available at Cascade Cotton or shopgiftify.com.

"Gimme All the Fruits and Veggies" Bag, 14.5" x 16" x 5", $18.

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Screen-printed with soy ink, 100 percent cotton bag from Terrebonne-based company, Paper Sushi. Available at papersushishop.com.

Lightweight Black Hole Gear Tote, 17" x 13" x 12", $49.

Patagonia lightweight, bomber ripstop nylon bag with a large main compartment is weather-resistant and highly packable. Stuffs into its own pocket for storage. Available at REI and Patagonia.

Sushi Sack, 18" or 24", $19 and up.

Sushi Sack. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Sushi Sack.

American made, nylon bag with leather handle rolls up for easy storage from Redmond-based July Nine. Available at julynine.com.

"Euphoric Interlude" Tote Bag, 13", 16" or 18", $24.99 and up.

"Euphoric Interlude" Tote Bag. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • "Euphoric Interlude" Tote Bag.

Hand-sewn, canvas-like poly poplin fabric tote featuring the artwork of local artist Michelle Lindblom. Available at society6.com/mlindblom.


