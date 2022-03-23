Precautions for Plants and Pets 

Plant and animal purchases have boomed during the pandemic because of the nurturing comfort that both can provide. John Kish, owner of the Bend plant store Somewhere That’s Green, is obviously a fan of indoor plants, believing they can be a soothing trial run to see if people are ready to handle the responsibility of pet care.



“I think people mainly need to nurture, and I think [plants are] something that’s not as high-stakes as a kid, or even a dog.” Starting with a plant can help expand those nurturing instincts to better prepare for the sympathies required in taking care of larger, more dependent animals.

Some people may crush the plant trial run, turning their living spaces into mini greenhouses, and then decide it’s time to adopt a cat, or two. But they may have overlooked the dangers that could exist in what look like harmless plants. Kish provides some tips about toxicity, play hazards and touching prevention to ensure plants, pets and people can live comfortably together.