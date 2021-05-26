 Pride of Central Oregon | Nest News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Back to Source
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 26, 2021 Bend Nest » Nest News

Pride of Central Oregon 

Central Cascade Wilderness Permits required to protect over-loved areas

Iconic mountain peaks, serene lakes and alpine meadows are a huge draw to the Central Oregon area and provide the perfect backdrop for family backpacking trips and outings. Each summer, visitors from around the world have enjoyed free access to trails in the Mount Jefferson, Mount Washington and Three Sisters Wilderness areas. This year, however, due to the steady increase in the number of visitors and related impacts to these natural areas, the Central Cascades Wilderness Permit system was established to ensure the protection of these landscapes now and into the future. At the end of May, wilderness permits are required for all overnight use in the Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington, and Three Sisters wilderness areas. In addition, day-use permits are required on 19 of the 79 trails into those same three wildernesses. Permits may now be reserved for the summer months at Recreation.gov. The permit system begins May 28 and ends September 24, 2021. 

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

For more information, consult the Deschutes National Forest website:
https://www.fs.usda.gov/deschutes


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Pod Lands at the Moon
Gear Up
The Snyder Cult
Heidi's Summer Beer Picks
The Third Act
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Nest News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

  •   @sourceweekly on Instagram

Latest in Nest News

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation