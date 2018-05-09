Primary Election: May 15, 2018 

Important dates:
May 10 – Last day to mail absentee or replacement ballots
May 15 – Drop off ballots by 8 pm. (Mail-in voting date has already passed)
Endorsement Recaps
See our endorsement interview videos and full endorsement write-ups on the Opinion page at bendsource.com
Measure 9-115 City of Bend Five-year Fire and Emergency Services Levy Renewal – YES
Measure 9-116 Deschutes County Rural Fire Protection District #2 Five-year Fire and Emergency Services Levy Renewal – YES
Measure 9-118 City of Bend Directly Elected Mayor – YES
Measure 9-119 City of Bend Remove Council Member Pay from Charter – YES
Deschutes County Commissioner Position 1 Republican primary: Tony DeBone
Deschutes County Commissioner Position 3 Republican primary: Tammy Baney
Oregon House District 53 Democratic primary: Eileen Kiely
Oregon House District 53 Republican primary: Jack Zika
U.S. House District 2 Democratic primary: Jamie McLeod-Skinner
Drop off locations, open til 8 pm election day*:
Deschutes Service Center
1300 NW Wall St., Bend (box on Parkway side of building)
Drive-By Drop Site
Corner of Wall Street & Lafayette Avenue, Bend
Deschutes County Road Dept. Drive-By Site
61150 SE 27th St., Bend
Drive-By Drop Site
459 SW Bluff Dr., Bend
Drive-By Drop Site
1000 SW Bradbury Way, Bend
La Pine Public Library Drive-By Drop Site
16425 1st St., La Pine
Redmond Public Library Drive-By Drop Site
827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond
Sisters City Hall (inside building)
520 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters
Sunriver Area Public Library
56855 Venture Ln., Sunriver
*Not all sites open 24 hours in the days before election day