May 09, 2018 Opinion » Editorial

Primary Election: May 15, 2018 

Each election season, the Source endorses candidates in contested races. These are our choices in the upcoming May primary.

  • Pixabay

Important dates:

May 10 – Last day to mail absentee or replacement ballots

May 15 – Drop off ballots by 8 pm. (Mail-in voting date has already passed)

Endorsement Recaps

See our endorsement interview videos and full endorsement write-ups on the Opinion page at bendsource.com

Measure 9-115 City of Bend Five-year Fire and Emergency Services Levy Renewal – YES

Measure 9-116 Deschutes County Rural Fire Protection District #2 Five-year Fire and Emergency Services Levy Renewal – YES

Measure 9-118 City of Bend Directly Elected Mayor – YES

Measure 9-119 City of Bend Remove Council Member Pay from Charter – YES

Deschutes County Commissioner Position 1 Republican primary: Tony DeBone

Deschutes County Commissioner Position 3 Republican primary: Tammy Baney

Oregon House District 53 Democratic primary: Eileen Kiely

Oregon House District 53 Republican primary: Jack Zika

U.S. House District 2 Democratic primary: Jamie McLeod-Skinner

Drop off locations, open til 8 pm election day*:

Deschutes Service Center

1300 NW Wall St., Bend (box on Parkway side of building)

Drive-By Drop Site

Corner of Wall Street & Lafayette Avenue, Bend

Deschutes County Road Dept. Drive-By Site

61150 SE 27th St., Bend

Drive-By Drop Site

459 SW Bluff Dr., Bend

Drive-By Drop Site

1000 SW Bradbury Way, Bend

La Pine Public Library Drive-By Drop Site

16425 1st St., La Pine

Redmond Public Library Drive-By Drop Site

827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond

Sisters City Hall (inside building)

520 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters

Sunriver Area Public Library

56855 Venture Ln., Sunriver

*Not all sites open 24 hours in the days before election day

Comments

