November 15, 2018

PRIZE GIVEAWAY: $200 Toward Lodging at FivePine Lodge! 

Sign up for the Cascades Reader newsletter for a chance to win

By
click to enlarge SOURCE STAFF
  • Source Staff

Have you heard about our new daily newsletter, the Cascades Reader? It's the perfect way to start your day, along with a cup of Joe. Get your daily dose of local, regional and national news, Central Oregon events and happenings, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning!

If you sign up for the Cascades Reader before 12pm on Nov. 30, 2018, you'll be entered to win a $200 gift certificate toward a stay at FivePine Lodge!

Treat yourself to a romantic getaway or... treat a family member to a night at one of the top-rated hotels in Oregon. The choice is yours.



The details: After signing up, you must remain signed up through the giveaway  period or you will not be entered to win the prize. In return, you'll receive the Cascades Reader newsletter every weekday morning until you unsubscribe (hopefully you love it so much, you don't)!

Already signed up? You're already entered to win!

The prize: A $200 gift certificate to be used toward lodging at FivePine Lodge, valid through Jan. 11, 2019. Lodging is based on availability and the gift certificate does not have a cash redemption value.

We want your feedback! Tell us what you think about the Cascades Reader. What do you like? What don't you like? What would you like to see in a daily newsletter? Email newsletter@bendsource.com with your thoughts — we value your feedback!

