 Pro File: Lizzy Van Patten, Climber | Outside Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 03, 2021 Outside » Outside Features

Pro File: Lizzy Van Patten, Climber 

She climbs, she plays piano and She Moves Mountains

By

Like many who grew up in the Pacific Northwest, Lizzy Van Patten was exposed to the outdoors through hiking and camping. While attending school in Washington state, she came across a book on hiking routes.

"I was a math and political science major, and thought it a cool idea to do 25 of the (recommended) routes by my 25th birthday," recalls Van Patten. On one such hike she saw Mt. Baker up close for the first time. "I was immediately inspired by it," she said. After watching the movie, "180 South," about adventuring in Patagonia, she set her sights on climbing.

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

"So, one day I walked into the offices of the American Alpine Institute, pointed to a picture hanging on the wall and said, 'How do I climb that?'" She immediately signed up for a 10-day immersive climbing course. "That was the beginning of my climbing journey," she remembers.

Upon success in gaining her first real summit, climbing the classic Beckey Route on Liberty Bell in the North Cascades, Van Patten knew she had found her calling. "For a long time, I was looking for something to complete myself, and sitting on that first summit was the missing piece," she said. "I went out and bought (all the gear she needed) and headed to Squamish, the Bugaboos, then bought a one-way ticket to Patagonia."

While in Patagonia, she met her first climbing mentor, Jenny Abegg. "Jenny was so kind to me, and a great role model. She watched me get in over my head and helped me both technically and emotionally, helping me to succeed," said Van Patten. Abegg's skill as educator and coach resonated with Van Patten, as did others such as professional rock climber Emily Harrington, and Shelma Jun, organizer of the first women's-only climbing festival, in Bishop, California.

click to enlarge Looking ahead to the route above, Lizzy Van Patten climbs to live and lives to climb. - FREYA FENNWOOD
  • Freya Fennwood
  • Looking ahead to the route above, Lizzy Van Patten climbs to live and lives to climb.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

After returning from Patagonia, Van Patten briefly thought about looking for a career job. "I wanted to be an actuary and use my math degree, but hated the idea of working in an office," she says. Instead, she took a job at a local climbing shop, where she could work enough to survive, but also climb. Frustrated by the lack of control in developing climbing programs, Van Patten took her experiences and vision, inspired by Jun's success with Flash Foxy, a women's climbing community that hosts women's-only climbing events and festivals across the country, and along with partner Carey DeVictoria-Michel, started She Moves Mountains, an educational-based business whose mission is to create educational space for women (cis, trans) and gender minorities.

"There were very few opportunities for women to learn climbing craft from women, and although there are plenty of lessons and clinics available nationwide, the instructor base is very male dominated," says Van Patten. "I wanted women to learn from women and provide an alternative opportunity for women to learn and thrive in the outdoors." As women are significantly underrepresented in the guiding industry, Van Patten saw another opportunity. "By teaching women-specific rock climbing and backpacking clinics and creating mentorship opportunities, we hope to increase the number of confident female rock climbers and guides. Inclusivity is another area in which (we) pushed our mentorship programming, (giving) marginalized, and people of color easier access," she says.

click to enlarge When not teaching or practicing piano, Lizzy Van Patten is out there reaching for new heights. - JULES JIMREIVAT
  • Jules Jimreivat
  • When not teaching or practicing piano, Lizzy Van Patten is out there reaching for new heights.

Her motivations and insights in creating more and better leaders in the outdoors are paying off, as many of her recent new guide hires have come directly from the mentoring programs of SMM. "At the core, we are just better at our curriculum. We are teaching less, but teaching more effectively. Limiting the topics and participant numbers, and focusing on creating more independent climbers," she says. "We know that there is a lifetime of learning to explore and (we strive) to give our students the resources to continue their journey without us."

COVID-19 put most of SMM's programming on hold, but it also gave Van Patten time to make necessary adjustments. "We were closed for a year and I ended up paying my guides for all the days they were contracted for when programs were canceled. I sold branded items to make some money, and was blown away to see how many people were supportive of our programming," she said. "It's been difficult to balance keeping the company solvent, running the website, social media, fundraising and maintaining my own athletic pursuits in climbing, but I did get to practice playing the piano more and that was nice."

Pro File:
Instagram: @lizzyvanpatten, @she_movesmountains
Proudest climbing moment: First ascent of 5.13 trad line Make Me Sanguin
Favorite book – "Becoming," by Michelle Obama
Favorite movie – "Zoolander" (while giving us her best "Magnum" imitation)
Spirit Animal – "Never thought about it...cat? I love cats?"
Bucket list trip – "Karakoram range. It is so vast and wild, it scares me, making it quite attractive."
Secret snack food – "Goldfish, duh."

About The Author

David Sword

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

'Where the Ocean Meets the Sky'
Blindsided by a Mole
Central Oregon Groups for Women
It's a Bird! It's a Plane! Nope, It's a Shero!
CBD and CBN Help with ZZZs
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Outside Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Sexual Abuse Support Group

Sexual Abuse Support Group

Tuesdays, 6-8 p.m. Continues through June 29
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Is your pet the cutest?

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Outside Features

More by David Sword

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 3-10, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation