 Protecting Our Natural Environment is One of the Most Important Things We Can Do | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 23, 2021 News » Local News

Protecting Our Natural Environment is One of the Most Important Things We Can Do 

Making Central Oregon a better place to live; Bright ideas for a changing community

By

click to enlarge COURTESY CASSIE LACY
  • Courtesy Cassie Lacy
I am one of many people who believe the natural environment and access to public lands are some of Central Oregon's greatest assets, and protecting our natural environment is one of the most important things we can do to ensure our region remains this amazing place to live for generations to come.

We must address the climate crisis by reducing greenhouse gas emissions to keep our winters snowy, our forests healthy, our air fresh and clear, and our rivers plentiful and wild.

Governments and partner organizations can help, but so can individuals. Governments, for example, can work to improve alternative transportation infrastructure or create incentives for energy-efficient homes.

But as individuals, we need to ride the bus or install new, high-efficiency heaters in our homes, or purchase renewable electricity through our utility. We can get involved professionally or politically, or volunteer for a good cause like a river clean-up.

As a community, we can simultaneously reduce our impact on the environment while addressing some other urgent community challenges, such as affordable housing, by supporting denser housing and expanded transit options.

Protecting our environment does not have to mean keeping things, including our natural spaces, exactly the same. It can be hard to see more people than we are used to on a favorite trail, and it's understandable to feel that the only way to protect the natural environment is to stop all the change.

But let's try not to turn to negativity and fear. Let's try more open-mindedness and flexibility about what our prosperous future looks like and how humans and nature intersect. I hope we can remain appreciative for the beautiful segment of earth that we have and that we're all willing to roll up our sleeves and do the work to keep it that way.

— Cassie Lacy is a senior management analyst working in the city manager's office for the City of Bend.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Water Conservation at Home
The Third Act
Lettuce, Before and After Solstice
A Q&A with Left Vessel
Beer for the Mountains, Rivers, Lakes and Forests
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • Santa Uncensored

    Santa Uncensored

    A retired mall Santa shares some of his most bizarre (and moving) experiences
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Dec 18, 2019

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Soul in Motion Online Gathering

Soul in Motion Online Gathering

Wed., June 23, 4:15-5:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 23-30, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation