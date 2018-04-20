Search
Friday, April 20, 2018

PSA: Cascade Cycling Classic Canceled

North America’s longest-running stage race is taking a one-year hiatus

Posted By on Fri, Apr 20, 2018 at 3:50 PM

One of Central Oregon's most beloved bike races won't be happening this year. The Cascade Cycling Classic has drawn cyclists not just from the local area, but from around the world. For the first time in 39 years, the race is off this year.

OREGON DOT, FLICKR
  Oregon DOT, Flickr

After a long and careful deliberation, the owner of Bowen Sports Performance, the administration team of the Cascade Cycling Classic, says he concluded that a one-year break was in the best interest of the race.

“The Cascade Cycling Classic has been operating for 38 years, and we’re passionate about keeping that tradition going,” explained Bart Bowen. “Things weren’t coming together as quickly as we’d hoped or in a way we felt lived up to the legacy of the event, so we’re choosing to take a year off to ensure we come back bigger and better in 2019.”

The future expectations for next year's race include increase community involvement and more outreach to attract new cyclists.

Racers who already registered for the 2018 race will receive full refunds, as well as the sponsors.

Bend’s Worthy Brewing signed as a title sponsor for the 2018 race. “I’m disappointed the race won’t take place in 2018, but Worthy Brewing is passionate about the Cascade Cycling Classic as one of Bend’s premier events, and we want to see it continue,” Worthy owner Roger Worthington said. “We plan to remain the title sponsor in 2019, and we look forward to seeing the race return stronger than ever.”
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  Wikimedia Commons

Bowen ensured his commitment to the race. “We’re committed to producing the best possible race we can and, a one-year hiatus for planning ensures the long-term success of the event.”

Next year's race, according to Bowen, will include pro, amateur and junior categories for men and women, but it will not be sanctioned by the International Cycling Union as it was in the past years. Instead, it will be USA Cycling-sanctioned event with equal prizes for men and women.

Visit Bend was also a key stake holder in the CCC. CEO Kevney Dugan said he also supports the race taking a year off. “The Cascade Cycling Classic is an iconic Bend event, and we appreciate what it’s done for the economic development of Bend,” he said. “The race has helped introduce hundreds of visitors to the city, prompting them to return with their families for vacation. Taking the time to do this right ensures the best possible experience for racers, visitors, and members of the Bend community.”

The race will return in 2019.

For more information, visit cascade-classic.org

  |  

