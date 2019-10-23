Punk Noodle is Back 

Chef Ben Phillips is at it again, bringing his homemade noodles to Bend for just one night only. This time find Punk Noodle at Boneyard Pub, where Phillips works at his day job. The main attraction is the noodles—buckwheat udon, classic ramen, Chinese egg noodles and rice noodles—but diners will get them in multiple flavor combos, including dandan, ramen-style and Korean rolled rice noodles. Also on the menu will be appetizers, desserts and specialty cocktails—plus an art show and live music from "doom surf chaos" band, The Kronk Men.

Punk Noodle Takeover at Boneyard Pub

Mon., Oct. 28, 6-10pm

Boneyard Pub

1955 NW Division St., Bend

$5-$25