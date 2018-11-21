Pure Joy Kitchen Partially Closes 

click to enlarge Pixabay

f you loved eating at Pure Joy Kitchen's plant-based cafe, grab a tissue. On Nov. 13 the company posted on Facebook, "I'm sorry to report to you that we are now closed for business at Pure Joy Kitchen. We loved serving you there with high vibe super high integrity organic food at reasonable prices. Elaina is still offering specialty classes every Wednesday night and she can be booked for private parties and consulting. We will still be posting to this page with updates and recipes and other events in Bend." We asked Pure Joy Kitchen what prompted the closure but did not receive a response.