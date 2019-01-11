Search
January 11, 2019

Quite Possibly the Strangest List Bend Has Made It On 

Top outdoor destinations, check. Fastest-growing, check. But coldest?!

By
Bend makes its way onto a host of Top 10 and "Best" lists.

The city has been listed among the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. this year, and routinely gets accolades for being among the best outdoor destinations, according to this mag or that.

But this could quite possibly be the most off-base list our fair city has made thus far. On Jan. 10, USA TODAY released a list of "The Coldest Inhabitable Places on Earth." Listed are numerous spots in Sweden, Iceland and Poland... for good reason.



A look at the listing for Bend from Jan. 10, 2019.
  • USA TODAY
  • A look at the listing for Bend from Jan. 10, 2019.

Also on the list, at #25: Bend, Ore., USA.

The site says our "warmest month" boasts average temps of 69.3 Fahrenheit. That seems to be in line with averages from the National Weather Service, but still—we are really on par with Sweden?! Poland!? Minnesota has to be colder, right?! 
January 9-16, 2019

