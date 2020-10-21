 Race on Your Own and Against Other Runners and Riders with 10 Barrel's Race Series | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.

The Source Weekly has been here for you, keeping you in the know throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ve delivered important updates and dispatches from a summer of racial unrest.

We’ve interviewed dozens of state and local political candidates to help you make an informed decision during election season.

And we’ve brought you 22 years of important news and feature reporting—along with all the events, happenings, food, drink and outdoors coverage you’ve come to know and love. We’re a newspaper for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians, and it is and always has been free for readers.

If you appreciate our coverage, we invite you to spread the love and to join our growing membership program, Source Insider.
Support Us Here

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 21, 2020 Outside » Go Here

Race on Your Own and Against Other Runners and Riders with 10 Barrel's Race Series 

Each week there's a new course to tackle

By

We know—you wish racing wasn't so siloed and solo this year... but alas. For those looking to add a healthy dose of competition to their running or mountain biking routines, the 10 Barrel "Riding Solo" and "Running Solo" stage race series continue through the first week of November.

PIXABAY
  • Pixabay

Each week there's a new course to tackle. Enter all of the races or just one of them; each race window will start at 12:01 am PDT on Sunday and end at 11:59 pm on the following Saturday. Check out more information at 10barrel.runningsolo.me and 10barrel.ridingsolo.me.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Crater Lake Enters the Tequila(ish) Game
Musicians Say "No" to Trump
Heavy Mental
Vote 2020: All the Source Weekly's Candidate Endorsements
Letters to the Editor 10/22/20
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Early Church Service Limited Space

Early Church Service Limited Space - Prineville

Sun., Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m., Sun., Nov. 1, 8:30 a.m., Sun., Nov. 8, 8:30 a.m., Sun., Nov. 15, 8:30 a.m. and Sun., Nov. 22, 8:30 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

Give Guide


View Online

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • Crater Lake Enters the Tequila(ish) Game

    Crater Lake Enters the Tequila(ish) Game

    A focus on rare or unique spirits for Bend distillery turns to an agave-based spirit
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Oct 21, 2020
  • Pets in a Pandemic

    Pets in a Pandemic

    With so much stress out there, pets' roles as emotional caretakers have become all the more apparent. Locals share how their pets are helping out
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Oct 14, 2020
  • Feed Your Mind at Bend Design, Online

    Feed Your Mind at Bend Design, Online

    Promoting design thinking continues amid the pandemic, with an online series of presentations, panels, films and more
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Oct 14, 2020
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 21-28, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation