Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.

The Source Weekly has been here for you, keeping you in the know throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ve delivered important updates and dispatches from a summer of racial unrest.

We’ve interviewed dozens of state and local political candidates to help you make an informed decision during election season.

And we’ve brought you 22 years of important news and feature reporting—along with all the events, happenings, food, drink and outdoors coverage you’ve come to know and love. We’re a newspaper for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians, and it is and always has been free for readers.

If you appreciate our coverage, we invite you to spread the love and to join our growing membership program, Source Insider.
November 11, 2020

Raffle for a fat bike; learn avalanche skills—virtually! 

Get ready for the coming winter from your computer

click to enlarge UNSPLASH
  • Unsplash

Support Winter Bike Trail Work with this Raffle

Central Oregon Trail Alliance is raffling off a winter-ready fat bike in support of fat bike riding on the winter trails in and around Wanoga Sno-Park. A $10 ticket puts one in the running to win a 2021 Fatback Bikes Rhino FLT, which retails at $2,199. The ticket helps COTA groom approved trails and build new ones. Those pristine snowy weather trails don't groom themselves—nor does the gas required to groom said trails come out of nowhere... so this is a win-win way to help out.

Get a link to the raffle at the COTA website, cotamtb.com.

Gather Online for Avalanche Education and Networking

This Saturday offers an opportunity for locals—or even those in far-flung locales—to learn about current research, best practices and more around avalanches. The Central Oregon Avalanche Center is hosting an online workshop Nov. 14 from 9am to 1:15pm, presented by Mt. Bachelor and the American Avalanche Association. While you may be stoked to get out and hit the snow this season, this is one pandemic-era learning experience that you can do while you stay in your pajamas. Buy tickets ($15) at coavalanche.org.

UNSPLASH
  • Unsplash

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
