My most recent trip to White Water Taphouse had me smiling ear to ear. I walked in the door and made a beeline to the beer board (electronic) to pick my Monday beer, like I do nearly every Monday. The first beer I see is Rainbows and Unicorns from Breakside Brewery. First, I absolutely love Breakside Brewery beers out of Portland. They never disappoint. Second, the beer is called RAINBOWS AND UNICORNS!! I didn't need to see anything else. I walk up to the bar and ask Nick to fill my mug without hesitation.

Heidi Howard

Rainbows and Unicorns Session IPA from Breakside Brewery. Plus, a sweet mug.

Rainbows and Unicorns is a session IPA. Session beers are all about limiting the ABV, or alcohol content. They typically stay within the ABV (alcohol by volume) range of 3-5%. This will usually make them extremely drinkable, and this beer kept me smiling until the last drop. The beer is listed at 5.1%. It's not a new beer to Breakside; they've been brewing it since 2014. I love it so much! Visually, it pours so beautifully, with a cloud-like head (so fitting), a bright golden color that almost glows (also fitting) and it's so very clear. Check out that mug! So cool. It's a perk of being a Mug of the Month member at White Water Taphouse.

When I brought Rainbows and Unicorns up to take a drink, the aroma was very delicate. A light grassiness, with a light touch of fresh fruit. When you really search the aroma, you can pick up a faint piney note. I took a drink and immediately enjoyed the carbonation, all the bubbles... yes please! Now I'm really smiling! Everything about this beer makes me want to use the word "kiss" as a descriptor (I have an anniversary coming up, so no wonder that's where my mind goes). This beer is lightly kissed with a sweetness of fruit, followed by a kiss of piney and grassy hopaliciousness. All the flavors come together in the finish like a wonderful melody. It's crazy how well balanced this beer is, but that should be expected from such a high-quality brewery like Breakside.

On my drinkability scale, this beer gets a solid 5. Its lighter ABV and subtle flavors make it very drinkable for everyone. I recommend you head down to White Water Taphouse and grab a pint before that keg blows. You won't be disappointed. And if you get there and it's gone, you still won't be disappointed. White Water always has a great selection of beer from which to choose. Cheers!

White Water Taphouse

1043 NW Bond St., Bend

Mon-Thu 3-10 pm; Fri-Sat 3-11pm